Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2020 Odisha reports 7 new ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Odisha reports 7 new Covid19 cases; total count reaches 69

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAY KUMAR SAHOO
Published Apr 20, 2020, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2020, 12:07 pm IST
A total of 10,641 samples have been tested so far in the state
A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman at a camp organised in Bhubaneswar. PTI photo
 A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman at a camp organised in Bhubaneswar. PTI photo

Bhubaneshwar: Seven more persons in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19, taking   the total number of cases to 68.

Sources in the state family and health welfare department said as many as 951 samples were tested on Sunday of which the new cases were found.

 

However, the health department has not shared details about the patients.

A total of 10,641 samples have been tested so far in the state.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Odisha stood at 43 while 24 persons have been cured and discharged from hospitals till date.

Bhubaneswar continues to remain as the hotspot of Covid-19. It has so far reported 46 cases. The other hotspots include Bhadrak (3), Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Jajpur and Kendrapara (2 each). Dhenkanal, Puri and Balasore have reported one case each.

...
Tags: coronavirus in odisha, coronavirus cases in india, coronavirus death toll
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Latest From Nation

People buy vegetables at a market during a national lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

Lockdown violation pose serious health hazard to public, ups risk of covid spread

Representational Image. (AFP)

Two alcohol addicts die after consuming hand sanitizer in Hubballi

Police distribute ID cards to stranded migrant labours during the nationwide lockdown, at Beypore harbour in Kozhikode, Kerala. (PTI)

Guest workers in Kerala camps a happier lot

An overview of the Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru, where a riot broke out as health workers tried to move coronavirus contacts to quarantine.

Video: Bengaluru cops arrest 54 rioters from hot-spot area, but worry about infection



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Lockdown violation pose serious health hazard to public, ups risk of covid spread

People buy vegetables at a market during a national lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

Video: Bengaluru cops arrest 54 rioters from hot-spot area, but worry about infection

An overview of the Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru, where a riot broke out as health workers tried to move coronavirus contacts to quarantine.

Several Indian American doctors lose battle to deadly virus

The statue of composer George M. Cohan is seen in Times Square in New York, while in the background some of the nearly 1,800 digital billboards and screens across all five boroughs are displaying messages of public safety, gratitude, pride, and solidarity with essential workers. AFP photo

77 foreign nationals among 17,265 covid cases in India

Municipal corporation workers sanitize DS colony where a man was found positive with covid19 in Dhanbad. PTI photo

India is fighting covid19 crisis on a war footing: Rajnath

Municipal workers spray disinfectant in a residential locality during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham