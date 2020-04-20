Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2020 Newborn baby latest ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Newborn baby latest victim of Covid in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 20, 2020, 9:35 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2020, 9:37 am IST
The baby boy was first admitted to Niloufer Hospital on April 15 after being referred there from Mahbubnagar
Photo: Pavan
 Photo: Pavan

Hyderabad: The toll from Covid-19 in Telangana rose to 21 with three more deaths from the disease being reported Sunday. A total of 49 positive cases were registered during the day, taking the total to 858.

Announcing these figures at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao yet again appealed to the people to stay at home and respect the lockdown to keep themselves safe. “The situation is dangerous. The disease is spreading. Do not step out,” he said. Four districts — Warangal (Rural), Yad-adri-Bhongir, Wana-parthy, and Siddipet — are currently Covid-19 free.

 

Hyderabad continues to lead in terms of fresh cases on Sunday with 38 reported from the GHMC limits, followed by five in Adilabad, four in Vika-rabad and two from Nalgonda.

One of the deaths reported on Sunday was that of one of the youngest victims of the disease in the state, a 50-day-old baby from Narayanpet. The baby boy was first admitted to Niloufer Hospital on April 15 after being referred there from Mahbubnagar. On April 17, the family was sent to Gandhi Hospital where the baby was diagnosed with Covid-19. “The baby passed away in the afternoon,” an official said.

The confirmation of the child suffering from Covid-19 set off a flurry of activity at Niloufer Hospital with the hospital superintendent instructing staff who attended to the child on April 15, 16, and 17 to immediately place themselves under home quarantine. Later, the hospital administration issued a clarification that the instructions were ‘routine’ but several doctors raised questions on the specificity of the first set of instructions.

So far, 186 patients have been discharged while 651 patients were under observation and treatment. “All of them are doing well,” chief minister Rao said. Almost all patients are expected to be discharged by May 4.

With respect to testing rates, the Chief Minister said Telangana state, conducting 375 cases per million people, was faring better than the national average of 254 per million. The death rate from the disease in the state is 2.44 per cent compared to 3.22 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate was better in Telangana state at 22 per cent compared to 14 per cent at the all-India level. Telangana state is doing much better than the national averages in controlling the disease, he added.

As on Saturday evening, 1,818 persons were in quarantine with 1,625 in the districts and 183 in the GHMC limits. He said 768 samples were being tested.
He said that even as the state battles the coronavirus, the government did not lose sight of health care needs of others. During the lockdown period, 29,991 deliveries had taken place, immunisation was apace at 94.4 per cent, 580 thalassemia patients, 5,050 dialysis patients and 1,507 cancer patients who received chemotherapy, were also serviced.

...
Tags: covid-19 telangana, covid-19 deaths, infant death
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao addressing a press conference at his office in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 19, 2020. (Photo: Twitter)

Telangana bars school fee hike, rent collection for three months

Barricades erected against entry into a designated red zone in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Gandhi)

Telangana lockdown to continue till May 7

Medics arrange samples of a new fast test (rapid test) for coronavirus at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on April 18, 2020. Tamil Nadu has seen a spurt in coronavirus positive cases after a deceptive lull. (PTI)

PM calls Palaniswami after corona cases spurt suddenly in Tamil Nadu

Residents threw down barricades in Padarayanapura locality of Bengaluru to thwart civic staff from moving suspected coronavirus cases to quarantine facilities on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Bengaluru hot-spot residents resist move to quarantine facility



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India is fighting covid19 crisis on a war footing: Rajnath

Municipal workers spray disinfectant in a residential locality during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. PTI photo

Centre hints at more lockdown relaxations depending on covid situation

A farmer waits for his wheat produce procured at the New Grain Market amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chandigarh. PTI photo

Bengaluru hot-spot residents resist move to quarantine facility

Residents threw down barricades in Padarayanapura locality of Bengaluru to thwart civic staff from moving suspected coronavirus cases to quarantine facilities on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Telangana lockdown to continue till May 7

Barricades erected against entry into a designated red zone in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Gandhi)

Maharashtra tops covid fatalities followed by Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat

Women return home with sacks of fodder for cattle, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at a village in Nadia. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham