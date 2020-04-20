Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2020 Lockdown violation p ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lockdown violation pose serious health hazard to public, ups risk of covid spread

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
There have been several incidents of violence against COVID-19 frontline healthcare professionals, stated the MHA
People buy vegetables at a market during a national lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo
 People buy vegetables at a market during a national lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Patna. PTI photo

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday said the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a communication to state governments and union territories, the home ministry said there have been several incidents of violence against COVID-19 frontline healthcare professionals, complete violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas. These should be stopped, it said.

 

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 543 and the number of cases climbed to 17,265 in the country on Monday, according to the Union health ministry.

The situation is "especially serious" in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the ministry said.

"Violation of lockdown measures reported, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID-19," it said.

The central government has constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make on-spot assessment of the COVID-19 situation in these places and issue necessary directions to the four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and West Bengal -- for redressal.

The teams will submit their report to the central government in the larger interest of the general public, the ministry said.

"The IMCTs will focus on compliance and implementation of the lockdown measures as per guidelines, supply of essential commodities, social distancing, preparedness of health infrastructure, safety of health professionals and conditions of relief camps for labourers and poor people," a home ministry spokesperson said.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic. It was further extended till May 3.

...
Tags: coronavirus lockdown, lockdown violation, coronavirus in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (AFP)

Two alcohol addicts die after consuming hand sanitizer in Hubballi

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman at a camp organised in Bhubaneswar. PTI photo

Odisha reports 7 new Covid19 cases; total count reaches 69

Police distribute ID cards to stranded migrant labours during the nationwide lockdown, at Beypore harbour in Kozhikode, Kerala. (PTI)

Guest workers in Kerala camps a happier lot

An overview of the Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru, where a riot broke out as health workers tried to move coronavirus contacts to quarantine.

Video: Bengaluru cops arrest 54 rioters from hot-spot area, but worry about infection



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Odisha reports 7 new Covid19 cases; total count reaches 69

A medic collects swab from the mouth of a woman at a camp organised in Bhubaneswar. PTI photo

Video: Bengaluru cops arrest 54 rioters from hot-spot area, but worry about infection

An overview of the Padarayanapura locality in Bengaluru, where a riot broke out as health workers tried to move coronavirus contacts to quarantine.

Several Indian American doctors lose battle to deadly virus

The statue of composer George M. Cohan is seen in Times Square in New York, while in the background some of the nearly 1,800 digital billboards and screens across all five boroughs are displaying messages of public safety, gratitude, pride, and solidarity with essential workers. AFP photo

77 foreign nationals among 17,265 covid cases in India

Municipal corporation workers sanitize DS colony where a man was found positive with covid19 in Dhanbad. PTI photo

India is fighting covid19 crisis on a war footing: Rajnath

Municipal workers spray disinfectant in a residential locality during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham