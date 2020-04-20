Nation Current Affairs 20 Apr 2020 Kerala's propos ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala's proposal to ease lockdown restrictions draws Centre's ire

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2020, 10:44 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2020, 10:44 am IST
The state government has announced relaxation of lockdown restrictions in two zones, allowing dine-in services among others from Monday
 People stand in a queue at a mobile phone shopping complex to purchase and repair mobile phones in Kochi. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has taken strong objection to the Kerala government's decision to allow opening of restaurants, bus travel in cities and opening of MSME industries in municipal areas, saying it amounts to dilution of its lockdown guidelines.

In a letter to the Kerala government, the home ministry said the state government on April 17 has circulated revised guidelines for lockdown measures which allowed opening of activities which are prohibited in the Centre's consolidated revised guidelines issued on April 15.

 

Such additional activities allowed by the government of Kerala include the opening of local workshops, barber shops, restaurants, book stores, MSMEs in municipal limits, bus travel in cities and towns for a shorter distance, two passengers in the back seat of four-wheeler and pillion riding on scooters.

This amounts to dilution of guidelines issued by the home ministry and violation of its April 15 order issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005, the home ministry said.

The Kerala government has announced relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in two zones, allowing among others private vehicles movement in an odd-even basis and dine-in services at hotels from Monday.

Kerala on Sunday reported two positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, taking the total number of affected to 401 while the health department announced that 13 people were cured.

