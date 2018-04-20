search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Why no Lokayukta?: File report by July 10: SC to TN, 10 states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published Apr 20, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 1:50 am IST
Justice Gogoi told the counsel that Tamil Nadu should initiate steps towards appointment of Lokayukta from today itself.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the chief secretaries of 11 states and one Union Territory to file compliance/status reports by July 10 the steps taken to appoint a Lokayukta and also specify the reason for the delay.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R. Banumathi gave this direction after hearing counsel Gopal Shankaranarayanan, who appeared for petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyaya seeking a direction to the States to set up Lokayukta. On March 23 the court gave time and asked them to spell out reasons for delay.

 

The 12 states who were asked to file replies are: Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Delhi, Mizoram, Nagaland, Union Territory of Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telengana and Tripura as they had not appointed a Lok Ayukta or Uplokayukta.

During the resumed hearing state after state filed brief affidavits and sought time to comply with the directions. Counsel for Tamil Nadu K.V. Vijayakumar submitted that the state was awaiting the Centre's decision on appointment of Lokpal to constitute Lokayukta in the state. After examining as to how the Lokpal functions, the state would take steps to appoint Lokayukta.

Justice Gogoi pulled up the state and pointed out that when Lokpal and Lokayukta are two different entities, why should Tamil Nadu wait for the appointment of Lokpal. Asking the state as to why it can't take an independent decision, Justice Gogoi told the counsel that Tamil Nadu should initiate steps towards appointment of Lokayukta from today itself. As a last chance, the court granted time to all the states to file compliance/status report on July 10.       

He said that corruption is an insidious plague that has a wide range of corrosive effects on society. It undermines democracy and the rule of law, leads to violations of human rights, distorts markets, erodes the quality of life and allows organized crime, terrorism, and other threats to human security to flourish. This evil phenomenon is found in all the States and its effects are most destructive.

Corruption hurts the poor disproportionately by diverting funds intended for development, undermining government's ability to provide basic services, feeding inequality and injustice, and discouraging foreign aid and investment. He said corruption is key element in economic underperformance and major obstacle to poverty alleviation and development. India has been ranked 76th in Corruption Perception Index, 2015 of Transparency International. Now we have a new instrument, the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013 to address this scourge at national and state level but the law has not been implemented.

He pointed out that state governments, which had set up Lokayukta, are deliberately weakening the Lokayukta by not providing adequate budget, infrastructure and work force.

Tags: supreme court of india, union territory




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Motorola’s 2018 G and E series with premium 18:9 displays, glass rear unveiled

All the new Motorola phones run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo.
 

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

People who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows: Fashion critic

Fashion critic says people who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Making teenagers run every day can help protect them from depression

They also recommended an initiative where ten minutes of physical activity was combined with lessons and walking meetings for children (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists accidentally create plastic-eating enzyme; may solve global pollution

The production of this enzyme allowed a research team to produce something capable of digesting plastic most effectively. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Royal wedding obsession: fun can deepen to mental health problem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

18 Rohingya refugees, on their way to Delhi, held in Tripura

According to police, Rohingya refugees often sneak through Tripura to enter Indian soil. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Being framed by administration for Gorakhpur tragedy: Jailed doctor Kafeel Khan

Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital tragedy case, said on Thursday that he is being wrongly framed by the administration in the case. (Photo: ANI)

Sell portion of Aamby Valley, deposit money with SEBI refund account: SC to Sahara

The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, , however, did not specify as to how much amount the Sahara Group has to deposit. (Photo: File)

Family seeks probe into Indian man's suicide at Japan's immigration centre

Family members have also requested the Indian government to bring back the man's body. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

48 MPs, MLAs have cases of crime against women, says rights body

'Out of 1,580 (33 per cent) MPs/MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases, 48 have declared cases related to crime against women,' as per the report by Association for Democratic Reforms. (Photo: AP | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham