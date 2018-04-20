Telangana yet to form rights panel, Lokayukta

As per the law, a retired chief justice of a high court or a retired judge of the SC is eligible to head to the Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission.

Hyderabad: The Telangana state has been deprived of having its own Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission as the state government has not taking steps to constitute both the institutions since its formation.

As the per the AP Reorganisation Act 2014, the existing AP Lokayukta and the AP State Human Rights Commission have to be bifurcated within two years from June 2, 2014. But till date both the institutions have not been bifurcated.

The AP Lokayukta and AP Human Rights Commission as on today had the jurisdiction over both the states. As per the law, a retired chief justice of a high court or a retired judge of the SC is eligible to head to the Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission. According to official sources, as of now Justice L. Narasimha Reddy, former CJ of the Patna HC, and Justice Sudarshan Reddy, former judge of the SC, are available in Telangana.

Mr. Sarasani Satyam Reddy, senior advocate of the SC, said it appears the state is not interested in constituting the two bodies. He said the state is bearing a huge expenditure to pay the salaries of hundreds of employees working in the two institutions with no benefit to the people.

He said that the state government is bearing the huge expenditure to pay the salaries of hundreds of employees working in Lokayukta and Human Rights Commission which are still common institutions for both states , but it is unfortunate that it has not showing any interest to have own institutions.