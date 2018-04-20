search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Rashtra Samiti gives land to Lingayats

COREENA SUARES
Published Apr 20, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 1:17 am IST
Veerashaiva Lingayats to build a community hall and asked Lingayats not to get carried away by the Congress’ political agenda in Karnataka.
Hyderabad: The Congress in Karnataka has recommended separate religious status for Lingayats ahead of elections in that state. This has created a divide between Veerashaiva Lingayats and Lingayats.

The political blow back of this in Telangana is that the Telangana Rashtra Samiti on Wednesday allotted Rs 10 crore and one acre of land in Kokapet for Veerashaiva Lingayats to build a community hall and asked Lingayats not to get carried away by the Congress’ political agenda in Karnataka.

 

TRS Legislative Council member K. Prabhakar had a meeting with the Telangana Veerashaiva Lingayat Federation (VLF) on April 18 at Ravindra Bharathi on the occasion of Mahatma Basaveshwara 885th Jayanti and asked the community not to split or go the Congress way, as they will be considered as one in Telangana. 

