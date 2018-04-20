search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court notice to Telengana on Lokayukta

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2018, 2:04 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 2:04 am IST
Reason for delay in naming Lokayuktas sought.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the chief secretaries of 11 states and one Union territory to file compliance/status reports by July 10 on the steps taken to appoint a Lokayukta and also specify the reason for the delay.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and R. Banumathi gave this direction after hearing counsel G. Shankaranarayanan, who appeared for petitioner Ashwini Kumar Upadhyaya seeking a direction to the states to set up Lokayukta. 

 

On March 23, the court had given time and asked them to spell out reasons for the delay. The 12 states which were asked to file replies are: Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Delhi, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Telengana, Tripura and Union Territory of Puducherry as they had not appointed a Lokayukta or Uplokayukta.

During the resumed hearing, state after state filed brief affidavits and sought time to comply with the directions. Counsel for Tamil Nadu K.V. Vijayakumar submitted that the state was awaiting the Centre’s decision on appointment of Lokpal to constitute Lokayukta. 

States weakening Lokayuktas, Supreme Court told
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the chief secretaries of 11 states and one Union territory to file compliance/status reports by July 10 on the steps taken to appoint a Lokayukta.

Justice Gogoi pulled up the state and pointed out that when Lokpal and Lokayukta are two different entities, why should Tamil Nadu wait for the appointment of Lokpal.  Asking the state as to why it can’t take an independent decision in this regard, Justice Gogoi told the counsel that Tamil Nadu should initiate steps regarding appointment of Lokayukta from Thursday itself.

BJP advocate and social activist Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in his PIL sought a direction for the appointment of an independent Lokapal at Centre and equally effective Lokayukta in all the states, which is necessary to curb the corruption, the greatest menace of democracy.

He said that states which had set up Lokayukta, are deliberately weakening the Lokayukta by not providing adequate budget, infrastructure and work force. Governments are not appointing SPs in every district, while the prosecution wing of the Lokayukta, burdened with hundreds of cases, has one or two public prosecutor. 

Tags: union territory, supreme court, lokayukta
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Motorola’s 2018 G and E series with premium 18:9 displays, glass rear unveiled

All the new Motorola phones run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo.
 

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

People who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows: Fashion critic

Fashion critic says people who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Making teenagers run every day can help protect them from depression

They also recommended an initiative where ten minutes of physical activity was combined with lessons and walking meetings for children (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists accidentally create plastic-eating enzyme; may solve global pollution

The production of this enzyme allowed a research team to produce something capable of digesting plastic most effectively. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Royal wedding obsession: fun can deepen to mental health problem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

18 Rohingya refugees, on their way to Delhi, held in Tripura

According to police, Rohingya refugees often sneak through Tripura to enter Indian soil. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Being framed by administration for Gorakhpur tragedy: Jailed doctor Kafeel Khan

Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital tragedy case, said on Thursday that he is being wrongly framed by the administration in the case. (Photo: ANI)

Sell portion of Aamby Valley, deposit money with SEBI refund account: SC to Sahara

The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, , however, did not specify as to how much amount the Sahara Group has to deposit. (Photo: File)

Family seeks probe into Indian man's suicide at Japan's immigration centre

Family members have also requested the Indian government to bring back the man's body. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

48 MPs, MLAs have cases of crime against women, says rights body

'Out of 1,580 (33 per cent) MPs/MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases, 48 have declared cases related to crime against women,' as per the report by Association for Democratic Reforms. (Photo: AP | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham