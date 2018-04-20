Sex for marks scandal: Retd IAS officer R Santhanam grills MKU VC, officials

Chennai: Retired IAS officer R. Santhanam, appointed by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to probe the alleged sex for marks scandal began the investigation, on Thursday.

Santhanam who arrived in Madurai visited the Madurai Kamaraj University and kick-started his investigations starting with vice-chancellor P.P. Chellathurai.

According to official sources, Santhanam is likely to be stationed in Madurai for the next few days and will also be frequenting the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, where the scandal broke out.

After his interaction with university officials, Santhanam met reporters in Madurai and said that the identity of those deposing before the commission would be kept confidential.

“If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they can share it with the inquiry committee and will be maintained confidential,” he said.

If necessary, the inquiry would be held at the government guest house in Madurai to protect the identity of those interacting with the commission. He also said that the commission and CB-CID will not run a parallel investigation as the commission’s role is to inv estigate why the assistant professor asked students to “adjust” with some university officials for better marks and money. Whereas the CB-CID officials will investigate the crime part of the event and operate as per the legal norms, he said.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Devi’s advocate Balasubramanian reiterated that her client lodged in the prison was facing a life threat. He also recalled that Nirmala Devi’s audio clip was doctored and edited. However, both Nirmala Devi and his advocate confirmed that the voice was that of Nirmala.