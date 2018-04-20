search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sex for marks scandal: Retd IAS officer R Santhanam grills MKU VC, officials

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 1:42 am IST
If necessary, the inquiry would be held at the government guest house in Madurai to protect the identity of those interacting with the commission.
TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit
 TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Chennai: Retired IAS officer R. Santhanam, appointed by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to probe the alleged sex for marks scandal began the investigation, on Thursday.

Santhanam who arrived in Madurai visited the Madurai Kamaraj University and kick-started his investigations starting with vice-chancellor P.P. Chellathurai.

 

According to official sources, Santhanam is likely to be stationed in Madurai for the next few days and will also be frequenting the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district, where the scandal broke out.

After his interaction with university officials, Santhanam met reporters in Madurai and said that the identity of those deposing before the commission would be kept confidential.

“If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they can share it with the inquiry committee and will be maintained confidential,” he said.

If necessary, the inquiry would be held at the government guest house in Madurai to protect the identity of those interacting with the commission. He also said that the commission and CB-CID will not run a parallel investigation as the commission’s role is to inv estigate why the assistant professor asked students to “adjust” with some university officials for better marks and money. Whereas the CB-CID officials will investigate the crime part of the event and operate as per the legal norms, he said.

Meanwhile, Nirmala Devi’s advocate Balasubramanian reiterated that her client lodged in the prison was facing a life threat. He also recalled that Nirmala Devi’s audio clip was doctored and edited. However, both Nirmala Devi and his advocate confirmed that the voice was that of Nirmala.

Tags: nirmala devi, sex for marks scandal
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Motorola’s 2018 G and E series with premium 18:9 displays, glass rear unveiled

All the new Motorola phones run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo.
 

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows

Sea levels rising rapidly, new satellite research shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

People who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows: Fashion critic

Fashion critic says people who weigh more than 60kgs shouldn't attend catwalk shows. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Making teenagers run every day can help protect them from depression

They also recommended an initiative where ten minutes of physical activity was combined with lessons and walking meetings for children (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists accidentally create plastic-eating enzyme; may solve global pollution

The production of this enzyme allowed a research team to produce something capable of digesting plastic most effectively. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Royal wedding obsession: fun can deepen to mental health problem

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

18 Rohingya refugees, on their way to Delhi, held in Tripura

According to police, Rohingya refugees often sneak through Tripura to enter Indian soil. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Being framed by administration for Gorakhpur tragedy: Jailed doctor Kafeel Khan

Kafeel Khan, who is an accused in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital tragedy case, said on Thursday that he is being wrongly framed by the administration in the case. (Photo: ANI)

Sell portion of Aamby Valley, deposit money with SEBI refund account: SC to Sahara

The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by CJI Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, , however, did not specify as to how much amount the Sahara Group has to deposit. (Photo: File)

Family seeks probe into Indian man's suicide at Japan's immigration centre

Family members have also requested the Indian government to bring back the man's body. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

48 MPs, MLAs have cases of crime against women, says rights body

'Out of 1,580 (33 per cent) MPs/MLAs analysed with declared criminal cases, 48 have declared cases related to crime against women,' as per the report by Association for Democratic Reforms. (Photo: AP | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham