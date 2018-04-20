Oppn meets RS chairman, gives notice for CJI Dipak Misra's impeachment

Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Dipak Misra. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Friday met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and handed over a notice seeking the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Over 60 MPs belonging to seven political parties have signed the notice.

Lawmakers from Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Muslim League have signed the notice.

Earlier on Friday, opposition parties held a key meeting convened by the Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in parliament to discuss the political situation and decide on the course of action over an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India.

Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Dipak Misra. The idea was proposed by the Left Front, days after four senior most judges of the Supreme Court went public with the allegation that the Chief Justice was abusing his position as "master of the roster" and sensitive cases were being allocated to junior judges.

Special CBI Judge BH Loya’s death case, which was initially handed to a judge low in the Supreme Court hierarchy, was one of the cases the judges pointed at.

The Congress, on Thursday, expressed its disappointment over SC’s verdict dismissing pleas seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI Judge BH Loya.

The Congress called the verdict a "sad letter day in India's history" and claimed that "there are still questions before those who believe in the judiciary".