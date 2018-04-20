search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn meets RS chairman, gives notice for CJI Dipak Misra's impeachment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 12:59 pm IST
Over 60 MPs belonging to seven political parties signed the notice seeking impeachment of CJI Dipak Misra.
Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Dipak Misra. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Dipak Misra. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Friday met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and handed over a notice seeking the impeachment of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Over 60 MPs belonging to seven political parties have signed the notice.

Lawmakers from Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M), Communist Party of India (CPI), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Muslim League have signed the notice.

 

Earlier on Friday, opposition parties held a key meeting convened by the Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in parliament to discuss the political situation and decide on the course of action over an impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India.

Since January, several opposition parties have been pushing for impeachment of Justice Dipak Misra. The idea was proposed by the Left Front, days after four senior most judges of the Supreme Court went public with the allegation that the Chief Justice was abusing his position as "master of the roster" and sensitive cases were being allocated to junior judges.

Special CBI Judge BH Loya’s death case, which was initially handed to a judge low in the Supreme Court hierarchy, was one of the cases the judges pointed at.

The Congress, on Thursday, expressed its disappointment over SC’s verdict dismissing pleas seeking an independent probe into the death of special CBI Judge BH Loya.

The Congress called the verdict a "sad letter day in India's history" and claimed that "there are still questions before those who believe in the judiciary".

Tags: opposition meet, venkaiah naidu, impeachment motion, dipak misra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

5 summer cocktails to lift your spirits

When it comes to beverages, something that is cool and refreshing is what the season demands. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Indonesia's 'fish people' adapted to life under water by developing larger spleens

This is the first known example of human’s adapting to deep sea diving (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Is iPhone SE 2 still a possibility?

Apple has initially released the iPhone SE in March 2016, which is actually overdue for a refresh. Henceforth, we can expect a new revamped iPhone SE 2 later this year, most likely at WWDC slated on June 4.
 

An aspirin a day keeps heartbreak away

Grief has also been tied to what is known as broken heart syndrome, a temporary condition wherein people feel chest pain similar to that of a heart attack. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: CSK CEO reveals reason behind booking train for fans to Pune home games

Other expenses including travel, food, accommodation, match tickets and jerseys were also arranged by CSK for the fans. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Matchmaker’ Sushma Swaraj seeks groom for Pak-returned Geeta

Attempts to reunite Geeta with her family proved futile as none of the families that had come to claim Geeta as their own could establish the claim. (Photo: File/AFP)

2002 Gujarat riots: HC acquits Maya Kodnani in Naroda Patiya massacre

Gujarat High Court on Friday acquitted former BJP Maya Kodnani in the 2002 Narodia Patiya case. (Photo: PTI | File)

SC asks Centre to seize terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's Mumbai properties

The prime properties in Mumbai's Nagpada belonged to Dawood but his mother and sister, both dead, had taken possession of them. (Photo: File)

Delhi residents to get Rs 50 an hour for unscheduled power cuts

Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the the policy will make discoms directly accountable to the people. (Photo: File)

Andhra special status: Chandrababu Naidu fasts against Centre's 'injustice'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has decided to stage a one-day protest on behalf of the five crore people of the state to safeguard their interest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham