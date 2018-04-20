NTR University of Health Sciences rapped for not refunding fees

Hyderabad: A complaint was raised against NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, in the Consumer Forum by the mother of a 19-year-old student, who is suffering from depression. B. Varun Sai, the 19-year-old student was represented by his mother B. Swaroopa Rani.

The complaint led to Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, affiliated to JNTU getting a rap from the Consumer Forum for deficiency of service.

The student was allocated a seat for BDS in Malla Reddy Institute of Dental Sciences and the payment for the same was given to JNTU through NTR University. Furthermore, Malla reddy Institute took a sum of Rs 22,500 on September 6 other than the fees of Rs 1 lakh. However, the student could not adjust to the routine of the institution and decided to shift to Panineeya Mahavidyalaya and requested for a refund of the Rs 22,500 which the college authorities agreed.

The student was later diagnosed as suffering depression and required rest for a year.

The Forum ruled that the NTR University has to pay an amount of Rs 44,500 after deduction from the fee of Rs 1 lakh. The Forum also ordered the university to pay Rs 10,000 towards compensation and Rs 5,000 towards other costs.