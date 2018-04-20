search on deccanchronicle.com
Macca Masjid judge applies for VRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Apr 20, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 1:53 am IST
K. Ravinder Reddy
 K. Ravinder Reddy

Hyderabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court Judge K. Ravinder Reddy, who resigned soon after acquitting all the accused in the Macca Masjid bomb blast case here on April 16, withdrew his resignation and applied for voluntary retirement.

The Acting Chief Justice had refused his application for 15 days’ leave and had directed him to resume the duty. Following this, Reddy attended the NIA Court on Thursday and conducted the proceedings.

 

Sources in the High Court Registry revealed that the application of Reddy was also returned to him as it was not in proper format and he was allegedly asked to re-submit it in the required format.

Leave denied due to probe
Mr Ravinder Reddy’s resignation touched headlin-es as he had resigned from the post soon after delivering the verdict in the sensational bomb blast case wherein Hindu Right wing extremists were accused and it gave scope for suspicion that he faced pressure in delivering the verdict.

Sources pointed out that his leave application was rejected in view of the ongoing inquiry of the Vigilance wing of the High Court against him, for his alleged involvement in corruption cases.

Tags: national investigation agency, k. ravinder reddy, macca masjid blast
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




