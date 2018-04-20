search on deccanchronicle.com
Futile to speak, we're very small people: BH Loya's brother on SC verdict

Published Apr 20, 2018, 3:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 3:30 pm IST
Earlier on Thursday, the apex court ruled that Loya's death was due to 'natural causes'.
At the time of his death, Judge BH Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. (Photo: File)
Latur: The brother of Special CBI judge BH Loya on Thursday expressed his disappointment over the Supreme Court's dismissal of petitions seeking an independent probe into Loya's death.

"We have nothing to say... Whatever has happened, has happened. What can we do now?" Srinivas Loya was quoted as saying by IANS.

 

He said when the Supreme Court has not heeded big lawyers like Prashant Bhushan "then what is our standing before them... We are very small people".

"The best is we will not say anything in the matter now. How will it help? We can do nothing further... It's futile," Srinivas told IANS.

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court ruled that Loya's death was due to “natural causes”, and observed that the petitioners tried to scandalise the judiciary.

"These petitions are scandalous and amount to criminal contempt," the court said adding, "We can't doubt the statements of the judicial officers who were with Judge Loya."

"Attempt of the petitioners was to malign the judiciary," SC said while dismissing petitions seeking independent probe into Judge BH Loya's death case.

Also Read: No probe into Judge BH Loya death case, SC says pleas 'scandalous'

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, pronounced its verdict after hearing a clutch of petitions.

At the time of his death, Judge BH Loya was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

Medical records show Judge BH Loya died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

In the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, BJP President Amit Shah along with Rajasthan Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria, Rajasthan-based businessman Vimal Patni, former Gujarat police chief P C Pande, Additional Director General of Police Geeta Johri and Gujarat police officers Abhay Chudasama and N K Amin have already been discharged.

(With agency inputs)

Tags: bh loya, loya death, supreme court, amit shah, sohrabuddin fake encounter case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Latur




