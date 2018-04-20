search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi residents to get Rs 50 an hour for unscheduled power cuts

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 10:54 am IST
Delhi LG approves Kejriwal govt's proposal mandating hourly compensation of Rs 100 to consumers in case of unscheduled power cuts.
Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the the policy will make discoms directly accountable to the people. (Photo: File)
 Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the the policy will make discoms directly accountable to the people. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a good news for Delhi residents, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday approved the Kejriwal government's proposal mandating an hourly compensation of Rs 100 to consumers in case of unscheduled power cuts.

The proposal to compensate consumers for unscheduled outages by power discoms in the national capital was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago and was sent for the L-G's approval.

 

"Approved proposal for issue of policy directions regarding payment of compensation to consumers in case of power failure," Baijal tweeted.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal said the the policy will make discoms directly accountable to the people.

"This is a revolutionary and a v(ery) innovative policy of Delhi govt which will make DISCOMS directly accountable to people (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

As per the proposed policy, power discoms will have to pay their consumers for unscheduled power cuts, after first hour, at an hourly rate of Rs 100.

With the LG's approval, Delhi will become the first city in the country to have a policy to compensate consumers for unscheduled outages.

Under the policy, discoms will be exempt from paying penalty in the first hour of an unscheduled power cut. For the next hour, consumers will be paid Rs 50, after which compensation will be paid at a rate of Rs 100 per hour. The first hour exemption from penalty will be available once a day for the discoms.

There are three private power discoms -- BSES companies BYPL and BRPL, and the Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) -- that supply power to the city, barring areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council and the Delhi Cantonment.

The compensation earned by the consumers will be adjusted against their monthly power bill. The three power distribution companies have a total of around 55 lakh registered consumers in the national capital.

In case, the compensation is not paid by the discoms, the consumers can lodge a complaint with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Authority (DERC). The amount of compensation in such cases will be Rs 5,000 or five times of the compensation payable, whichever is higher, a government official said.

The affected consumers will be required to file a "no current" complaint through SMS, e-mail, telephone, mobile apps or official websites of discoms, giving their particulars such as name, consumer account (CA) number, mobile number.

The discoms will attend to the complaint and send a confirmation message to consumers with the date and time of restoration, the official said.

The official said that after the permissible time limit ends, the respective compensation amount will be automatically credited to the CA number without any manual intervention and a message sent to the consumer.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, delhi power cut
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is iPhone SE 2 still a possibility?

Apple has initially released the iPhone SE in March 2016, which is actually overdue for a refresh. Henceforth, we can expect a new revamped iPhone SE 2 later this year, most likely at WWDC slated on June 4.
 

An aspirin a day keeps heartbreak away

Grief has also been tied to what is known as broken heart syndrome, a temporary condition wherein people feel chest pain similar to that of a heart attack. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: CSK CEO reveals reason behind booking train for fans to Pune home games

Other expenses including travel, food, accommodation, match tickets and jerseys were also arranged by CSK for the fans. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you can make the perfect cup of coffee, everyday

A team of scientists from University of Oregon has unlocked the key to creating consistent cups of java. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Motorola’s 2018 G and E series with premium 18:9 displays, glass rear unveiled

All the new Motorola phones run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra special status: Chandrababu Naidu fasts against Centre's 'injustice'

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has decided to stage a one-day protest on behalf of the five crore people of the state to safeguard their interest. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Willing to pay price for standing up for my belief, says Smriti Irani

Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani asserted that 'true mettle' of politicians is determined on whether they are able to stick to their stand in the face of criticism. (Photo: File/ANI)

Oppn parties to meet to give shape to proposed CJI impeachment motion

The opposition parties will also discuss the idea of having a broader consensus on how to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File | PTI)

#MeToo: Pak singer Meesha Shafi accuses Ali Zafar of sexual harassment

Pakistani singer-actor Meesha Shafi has accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her, saying the decision to share her #MeToo story was difficult but she felt it was important to break the culture of silence. (Photo: ANI)

Pay more attention to women in India: IMF chief Lagarde advises PM Modi

This is the second time in four months that International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde has asked Prime Minister Modi to improve the conditions for women in the country. (Photo: File | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham