Class 6 Dalit girl confined, raped for 2 days by her relative in Odisha

PTI
Published Apr 20, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 4:28 pm IST
The accused Muna Naik (35), a father of three children, of the same village was arrested.
Bhawanipatna (Odisha): A minor Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped by one of her distant relatives at Dumerpadar in Kalahandi district, police said on Friday.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) lodged by the victim's parents, the class 6 student had gone to her uncle’s house at Dumerapadar to attend a family function on April 17.

 

While returning home around 8 pm, she was kidnapped by Muna Naik (35) who forcibly took her to his house. The girl was kept in confinement and raped by the accused for two days. The girl was released on Thursday night, SP M Sambit Sampad said.

The accused Muna Naik (35), a father of three children, of the same village was arrested.

Police has registered a case under Section 342, 363, 376 (2) (i) and POCSO Act. The DSP (crime against women wing) will investigate the case.

Meanwhile, both the victim and the accused have been sent for medical examination.

This is also the sixth instance when a minor girl was raped in Odisha during the past one week.

While, a class 3 girl student of Bachaka village under Biswanathpur police station of Kalahandi district was allegedly raped on Wednesday, another girl faced similar assault by an auto driver in Mayurbhanj district the same day.

Earlier, rapes of three similar cases of minor girl were reported from Nilagiri, Soro and Khaira in Balasore district.

