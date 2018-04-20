search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Visitors lose Klaasen early
 
Nation, Current Affairs

AP special status: CM ends fast, says NDA-BJP can't play politics always

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 20, 2018, 8:58 pm IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
Naidu said all kinds of unions and organisations came and expressed their solidarity in the hunger strike.
People from all walks of life were seen congregating at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada to be a part of the Chief Minister's Dharma Porata Deeksha (fight for justice). (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 People from all walks of life were seen congregating at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada to be a part of the Chief Minister's Dharma Porata Deeksha (fight for justice). (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday evening broke his one-day hunger strike, which he was observing against the 'Centre's non-cooperation with the state'.

Terming the fast as a historic one, Naidu said all kinds of unions and organisations came and expressed their solidarity in his fight for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

 

Naidu said he will continue to fight for justice and will not compromise on the state's interests.

He also accused the Centre of dividing the state on unscientific basis and said that it was now the Government's resposibility to fulfill the promises made to the people.

Lashing out at the government at the Centre, Naidu said, "NDA-BJP cannot play politics day in and day out, it is not good for nation".

In a strong message to the Centre, the CM said, "You cannot isolate people and wound their sentiments, it is a dangerous trend for national integrity".

Reiterating his claim that Prime Minister Modi was trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu, Naidu said, "Centre wants to take AP into their hold, similar to what they did with Tamil Nadu".

He also accused the BJP of resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSR Congress Party against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"I will not let that happen. Center is colluding with YSRCP, as they are afraid that we will not bow in front of them," Naidu said after ending his day-long fast.

The TDP chief, who turns 68 on Friday, had previously, while announcing his intention to observe the day-long fast, last week, said, "April 20 is my birthday. On that day, I will observe a fast from morning to evening on the state's problems and the Centre's policy. I will register my protest against the Centre on this.”

People from all walks of life were seen congregating at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada to be a part of the Chief Minister's Dharma Porata Deeksha (fight for justice), a 12-hour fast taken up demanding justice for Andhra Pradesh, which has been denied Special category Status, as promised during state bifurcation.

According to reports, at least 200 people’s representatives from Krishna and Guntur districts were expected to join Naidu in observing the fast from 7 am to 7 pm.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, tdp, ap special status
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

LIVE| IPL 2018, CSK vs RR: Visitors lose Klaasen early

(Photo: BCCI)
 

CSK is our family, Chennai to Pune journey is for MS Dhoni: Super fan Saravanan Hari

"The real family has travelled here, completing 24-hour journey of almost 1100 kilometres in 34 degree temperature. This is only for Captain Cool, to watch the team play in Pune," said the Super fan of Super Kings, Saravanan Hari. (Photo: Ameya Tilak / Deccan Chronicle)
 

Macs and iPads will co-exist in future: Tim Cook

So this merger thing that some folks are fixated on, I don't think that's what users want,” said Tim Cook (Representative Image)
 

2018 Apple iPad goes on sale in India, starts at Rs 28,000

The 2018 iPad also sports TouchID for biometric verification.
 

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor trolled for his version of 'Malabar Paneer' recipe (Photo: Twitter Screengrab / Sanjeev Kapoor)
 

Exclusive: Dhawal Kulkarni on Rajasthan Royals return, Rahane, Warne and more

And despite failing to catch the eye of the selectors in the last few years, Kulkarni will hope for a similar return of fortunes as he spearheads the Royals bowling attack. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF carries out major mass casualty rescue drill from Assam to Kolkata

The drill took off from Air Force Station Chabua in Assam to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata and further on to Command Hospital at Alipore by road. (Photo: DC)

India won't allow Judge Loya to be forgotten, there's still hope: Rahul

Loya had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)

Impeachment motion a 'revenge petition' over Loya death verdict: FM

Trivialising the use of impeachment power is a dangerous event, Jaitley said. (Photo: File)

Centre to amend POCSO Act to provide death penalty for child rapists, SC told

On Friday, the AG informed the court that the issues raised in the writ petition seeking maximum punishment of death penalty for commission of offences of rape of children up to 12 years of age group is under the active consideration of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. (Photo: PTI/File)

Blow to Mamata govt: HC orders WB poll panel to reschedule Panchayat elections

(Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham