AP special status: CM ends fast, says NDA-BJP can't play politics always

People from all walks of life were seen congregating at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada to be a part of the Chief Minister's Dharma Porata Deeksha (fight for justice). (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday evening broke his one-day hunger strike, which he was observing against the 'Centre's non-cooperation with the state'.

Terming the fast as a historic one, Naidu said all kinds of unions and organisations came and expressed their solidarity in his fight for special status for Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu said he will continue to fight for justice and will not compromise on the state's interests.

He also accused the Centre of dividing the state on unscientific basis and said that it was now the Government's resposibility to fulfill the promises made to the people.

Lashing out at the government at the Centre, Naidu said, "NDA-BJP cannot play politics day in and day out, it is not good for nation".

In a strong message to the Centre, the CM said, "You cannot isolate people and wound their sentiments, it is a dangerous trend for national integrity".

Reiterating his claim that Prime Minister Modi was trying to repeat in Andhra Pradesh what he has done in Tamil Nadu, Naidu said, "Centre wants to take AP into their hold, similar to what they did with Tamil Nadu".

He also accused the BJP of resorting to using Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSR Congress Party against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

"I will not let that happen. Center is colluding with YSRCP, as they are afraid that we will not bow in front of them," Naidu said after ending his day-long fast.

The TDP chief, who turns 68 on Friday, had previously, while announcing his intention to observe the day-long fast, last week, said, "April 20 is my birthday. On that day, I will observe a fast from morning to evening on the state's problems and the Centre's policy. I will register my protest against the Centre on this.”

According to reports, at least 200 people’s representatives from Krishna and Guntur districts were expected to join Naidu in observing the fast from 7 am to 7 pm.