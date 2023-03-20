  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 20 Mar 2023 Maharashtra cabinet ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra cabinet nod for cow service commission to implement beef ban law

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 20, 2023, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2023, 12:28 pm IST
The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal to set up a cow service commission to strictly implement a 2015 law to ban beef. (Representational Image/PTI)
 The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal to set up a cow service commission to strictly implement a 2015 law to ban beef. (Representational Image/PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a proposal to set up a cow service commission to strictly implement a 2015 law to ban beef and take measures for the overall betterment of livestock, an official said.

The decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting held on March 17.

The 'Maharashtra Gau Seva Aayog' (Maharashtra Commission for Cow Service) will supervise the rearing of livestock and assess which of them are unproductive and rendered unfit for milking, breeding, and carrying agricultural works etc, said the animal husbandry department official.

The Cabinet has approved funds of Rs 10 crore for setting up the commission and a draft bill for its formation as a statutory body is likely to be placed before the state legislature this week.

According to the official, the state government has estimated that the population of livestock will go up owing to the beef ban.

The cow service commission is being formed by the Eknath Shinde-BJP government on the lines of similar bodies set up by other BJP-ruled states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

"The commission is expected to coordinate with various government agencies to stop non-productive cattle from going to slaughterhouses, which is now illegal under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Animal Act, 1995, passed in March 2015," the official said.

He said the commission will also monitor all gaushalas (cowsheds) formed to shelter stray and unproductive cattle and has the power to provide them financial assistance wherever required.

The commission will be a 24-member body and its chairman will be nominated by the state government.

"It comprises 14 senior officers from various government departments including commissioners from animal husbandry, agriculture, transport, and dairy development departments, a deputy inspector general of police, and nine nominated members who are associated with either cow protection organisations or NGOs involved in running gaushalas," said another senior official.

He said the commission will not only execute all the existing schemes for gaushalas in the state but will also introduce new schemes and programmes for the betterment of the livestock.

"The cow commission has also been mandated to take up the cultivation of improved breeds of cattle with the help of gaushalas and launch research schemes to increase local varieties.

"It is expected to take up schemes for generating biogas and power from cow dung and their urine and coordinating with universities and other research institutes that are working in the field of cattle and cattle development among others," the official added.

...
Tags: mumbai news, maharashtra cabinet, eknath shinde, maharashtra commission for cow service, maharashtra gau seva aayog, law to implement ban on beef
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Nara Lokesh during the Yuva Galam padayatra (Twitter)

TDP will sweep next Assembly elections in AP, says Lokesh

Kerala High Court. (PTI)

Kerala HC cancels election of CPI(M) MLA from Devikulam SC seat

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presents the State Budget for FY 2023-24 in the State Assembly, in Chennai, Monday, March 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

TN govt presents Budget: Rs 1,000 assistance for women will be launched in Sep'23

Opposition MLAs led by Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan stage a walkout from the Kerala Legislative Assembly (PTI file photo)

Opposition UDF disrupts Kerala Assembly, House adjourned temporarily



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in India with an eye on trade, China

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida stands after placing a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat in New Delhi on March 20, 2023. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Thousands of farmers to descend at Ramlila Maidan for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'

Lakhs of farmers from various states and Union territories are headed to Delhi to attend the event (PTI file image)

Suspension of internet, SMS services extended; Amritpal Singh remains elusive

Security personnel stand guard following crack down on Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh and his supporters, in Jalandhar, Sunday March 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

'Harassment', cries Congress as police lands at at Rahul Gandhi's door

Police personnel outside the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a notice issued to him over his remarks during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in New Delhi, Sunday (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh declared fugitive, manhunt on to nab him

A manhunt was still on to nab radical Sikh preacher and Khalistan sympathizer Amritpal Singh (ANI file image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->