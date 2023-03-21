  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Mar 2023 Bandi writes to KCR, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bandi writes to KCR, demands compensation to farmers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 21, 2023, 12:06 am IST
Updated Mar 21, 2023, 7:43 am IST
Sanjay stated in the letter that five lakh acres of crop in 13 districts had been affected. (File Photo: Twitter)
 Sanjay stated in the letter that five lakh acres of crop in 13 districts had been affected. (File Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday, state BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the BRS government of being indifferent to the plight of farmers whose crops have been damaged by the recent unseasonal and relentless rains that have battered the state while also demanding compensation to the farmers' for crop losses.

Sanjay stated in the letter that five lakh acres of crop in 13 districts had been affected, with farmers suffering significant losses as a result of the recent rains, but that the government has shown no sign of offering aid.

The BJP leader claimed that farmers cultivated 73 lakh acres during the Yasangi season. Of the 73 acres, paddy was cultivated on 55 lakh acres, groundnut on 3.65 acres, and various other crops on the remaining agricultural land. He stated that the unseasonal rains have devastated crops during the last few days when the state was battered by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms as well as hail storms. Further, Sanjay demanded that the BRS government provide compensation to the farmers by implementing the Integrated Crops Bhima scheme.

"The agriculture minister’s team visited several districts but had failed to provide any assurance to the farmers in distress. The government also failed to assess the crop loss. The state government must implement the Fasal Bima scheme for the welfare of the farmers and compensate them during the current crisis,” Sanjay stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the state governments to provide the necessary facilities to help farmers in distress to cultivate in their respective states and to promote the agriculture sector. However, the Telangana government has failed to provide adequate facilities to the farmers, he accused.

Tags: bandi sanjay, cm kcr, crop damage, unseasonal rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


