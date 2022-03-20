Nation Current Affairs 20 Mar 2022 Y category security ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Y category security for Karnataka HC judges who delivered hijab verdict

ANI
Published Mar 20, 2022, 1:31 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 1:31 pm IST
Besides Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, the three-judge bench also comprised Justices Krishna Dixit and Khazi M Jaibunnisa
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (ANI)

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court judges, who passed the hijab verdict, will be given 'Y' category security after they received death threats, informed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

"We have decided to give 'Y' category security to all three judges who gave the Hijab verdict. I have instructed Director-General and IG to probe the complaint filed in Vidhanasoudha Police station thoroughly in which some people gave life threats to the judges," Bommai said while speaking to media persons outside his residence in Bengaluru.

 

The three judges also include Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi. Besides the Chief Justice, the three-judge bench also comprised Justices Krishna Dixit and Khazi M Jaibunnisa.

Bommai called for strict actions against three accused of threatening the judges.

Condemning the incident, Bommai said, "Being in favour of community is not secularism, that is communalism. I condemn this, we all should stand together. The government will condemn this."

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and said that wearing a Hijab is not an essential religious practice of Islam.

 

In Tamil Nadu, three Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) functionaries were booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Karnataka high court's verdict on the hijab row.

...
Tags: karnataka hijab controversy, hijab verdict
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


