Sudden rains bring respite from summer heat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 20, 2022, 2:23 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 8:01 am IST
Bikers rushed to find some shelters and pedestrians hotfooted to escape from drenching
The trough formed between south east Madhya Pradesh and north interior Karnataka, that led to these spells of rain in west part of Telangana, that includes some parts of Hyderabad city. — DC Image
 The trough formed between south east Madhya Pradesh and north interior Karnataka, that led to these spells of rain in west part of Telangana, that includes some parts of Hyderabad city.

HYDERABAD: The city got respite from growing temperature with sudden rains in parts of the city on Saturday evening. People enjoyed the pleasant weather, as it being the weekend.

Bikers rushed to find some shelters and pedestrians hotfooted to escape from drenching. Uppal recorded the highest rainfall with 35.5 mm. followed by LB Nagar 27.8, mm, Nagole 26.0 mm, Alkapuri at Saroornagar 25.0, mm. Charminar 6.8 mm, Kanchanbagh 5.5 mm Bahadurpura, 3.3 mm, Ameerpet 3.0 mm, Kachiguda 2.8 mm and Narayanaguda 2.3 mm. Begum Bazaar, Osmania Hospital areas and the surroundings of the High Court witnessed slight drizzles.

 

According to L. Venketeswar Rao, duty office in-charge at Indian meteorological department, “The trough formed between south east Madhya Pradesh and north interior Karnataka, that led to these spells of rain in west part of Telangana, that includes some parts of Hyderabad city.” “These may continue for another three to four days over Telangana including many parts of the city,” he added.

...
