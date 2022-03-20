Nation Current Affairs 20 Mar 2022 Low pressure in Bay ...
Low pressure in Bay downs AP’s day temperatures

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 20, 2022, 2:30 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2022, 2:40 am IST
As of now, however, lower tropospheric southerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam
Low-pressure area has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south the Andaman Sea. (Photo:DC)
VISAKHAPATNAM: Low-pressure area has intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the south the Andaman Sea. It has persistently remained over the same region on Saturday morning.

It is likely to move nearly northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands, intensifying into a depression by morning of Sunday and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. The system is likely to move nearly north-­north eastwards and reach north Myanmar and southeast Bangladesh coasts on March 22.

 

Amaravati IMD director Stella S. said as cyclonic storms suck away moisture in the atmosphere, northerly winds will lead to rise in temperatures. As of now, however, lower tropospheric southerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. These winds have brought down day temperatures marginally in Andhra Pradesh after the system formed in southeast Bay of Bengal.

The system will not have any impact over the coastlines of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, the IMD report maintained.

Tags: low-pressure area, andaman sea, cyclonic storm, bay of bengal


