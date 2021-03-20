COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions on the rise in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic, which showed signs of abatement in Telangana, appears to be on the rise, all over again. In the last week, the daily cases, which stood at 216 on March 12, increased to 313 on March 18.

In what could be a worrying development, simultaneously, the number of active cases too has risen from 1,918 on March 12 to 2,434 on March 18. On the other hand, the number of patients who were admitted to private hospitals rose from 775 to 1,046 for the same dates while in government hospitals, the rise was from 364 to 445 patients.

According to the daily Covid-19 bulletin, with 313 cases reported in Telangana on Thursday, the total cases have risen to 3,02,360 while deaths from the disease stand at 1,664 following the death of two more on Thursday.

Ten districts, including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits that includes Hyderabad district, reported cases in double figures, up from six districts that on March 12 reported Covid-19 cases in double digits.

On Thursday, Hyderabad city and GHMC area reported the highest daily cases in Telangana at 47, followed by 29 in Ranga Reddy, 25 in Nirmal, 20 in Medchal-Malkajgiri, 16 in Kamareddy, 15 in Nizamabad, 13 in Sangareddy, 12 in Rajanna-Siricilla, and 10 each in Mancherial, and Adilabad districts.

Reportedly, 142 persons were declared recovered on Thursday and of the 2,434 active cases for the day, 943 are in home or institutional isolation.