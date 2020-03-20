Vasundhara, Dushyant in quarantine after exposure to corona+ singer Kanika Kapoor

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje has said she has self-quarantined herself after she met a coronavirus positive person. (PTI file photo)

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said on Friday that she and her son Dushyant Singh, a BJP MP, have gone into self-quarantine after attending singer Kanika Kapoor's party.

While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest.



As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions. — Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor has become the first Bollywood personality to test positive for coronavirus in the country. She said she's under complete quarantine and medical care.

There were reports that the singer landed in Lucknow from the United Kingdom and was admitted in a city hospital after she showed signs of flu.

In a statement released on Instagram, the 41-year-old Baby Doll singer said she developed signs of flu in the last four days.

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19, was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions," she said in a tweet.

Dushyant was present at the party. After that, he also went to Parliament.

Reacting to the news, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien said in a tweet, "This government is putting us all at risk. The PM says self-isolate yourself but Parliament is on. I was sitting next to Dushyant the other day for 2.5 hours. There are two more MPs who are in self-isolation. The session should be deferred."

Later, O'Brien himself went into self-quarantine.