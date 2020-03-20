Nation Current Affairs 20 Mar 2020 Third Covid-19 case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Third Covid-19 case reported in Andhra Pradesh

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2020, 11:27 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 11:31 am IST
Stay at home notice issued to all foreign returnees in the state
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

Amaravati: One more person tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to three on Friday, officials said.

The patient tested positive in Visakhapatnam, they said.

 

A person who returned to his native Nellore from Italy became the first coronavirus case in the state on March 12, while a youngman who came from England tested positive on Thursday.

Of the total 119 samples sent for screening so far, three returned positive while 12 results were awaited. Others tested negative, health department officials said on Friday.

Stay at Home notice is in place for all foreign returnees, they added.

Meanwhile, the count of coronavirus affected patients in India have gone upto 195, including the 19 who have been discharged.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus update, coronavirus latest
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Covid19 in Andhra Pradesh: No Tirupati Balaji darshan from tomorrow
Andhra Pradesh reports second case of coronavirus

Latest From Nation

Representational Image. (PTI)

PIL filed against Telangana Assembly resolution against CAA

G Kishan Reddy (File)

Covid19: India doesn't have a military system like China to impose restrictions

A man disinfects a mosque in view of the coronavirus threat. (AFP)

Prayers shortened in Karnataka mosques, faithful exempt from Sunday mass in Mangaluru

Kamal Nath (file)

Kamal Nath steps down, MP governor accepts resignation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Covid19 cases in India touch 195

Representational image (PTI)

Six Singapore-returned persons deboarded from train in Mumbai

Representational image

Italian tourist in Jaipur dies after recovering from coronavirus

Representational picture (AP)

Maharashtra coronavirus cases rise to 52 after 3 more test positive

A worker disinfects a train coach as a precaution against COVID-19. AP photo

No VIP can avoid coronavirus test, quarantine: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham