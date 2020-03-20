Telangana SSC Board exam postponed on High Court order

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday ordered postponement of this year’s Telangana SSC board exams. Exams will be cancelled from coming Monday, March 23, while tomorrow’s exam stands as scheduled before.

The TS SSC exams had begun on Thursday, March 19. The exam has been conducted today, on March 20, as well.

The TS SSC exams were scheduled to continue till April 6. There are over 5 lakh students registered for the class 10th board examination.

On Wednesday, Telangana recorded new positive cases of coronavirus in the last few days, taking the total number to 16 in the state so far.