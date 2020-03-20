Nation Current Affairs 20 Mar 2020 Tamil Nadu imposes r ...
Tamil Nadu imposes restrictions at border points with Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Mar 20, 2020, 5:45 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 5:45 pm IST
KSRTC interstate buses also stop service
Only emergency vehicles are allowed to cross the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border. (PTI)
Kochi: With an increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Kerala, the neighbouring state Tamil Nadu has decided to close borders with it.

Strict restrictions have been imposed at border points and vehicles from Kerala are being screened at all check-posts. Only emergency vehicles are allowed to cross the border.

 

In Valayar, one of the biggest check-posts in Palakakd district, a long queue of vehicles were to be seen since Friday morning as the Tamil Nadu officials were not permitting vehicles to cross the border.

Coimbatore district collector has issued an order regarding closure of nine check-posts in the district, according to reports by Mathrubhumi News.

Very few vehicles, with passengers going for medical treatment in various hospitals or Keralite residents in Coimbatore, are allowed to cross the border. 

The check-posts will be completely closed down by Friday evening, according to reports.

Tamil Nadu has made screening stringent in other check-posts in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

KSRTC stops interstate bus services

Meanwhile, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) inter-state buses operating in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu routes have stopped service.

The buses started service from various starting depots and ended trips at depots within Kerala borders, such as Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady in Wayanad.

There will be no service from these states to Kerala until further notice.

Though private vehicles are being allowed to cross the border point in Wayanad, all vehicles are being screened.

