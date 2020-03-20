Devotees banned at Guruvayur temple in Kerala from March 21

Guruvayur temple during the Sheeveli ritual in connection with the Ekadasi festival. (PTI File Image)

Thrissur: Kerala Devaswom authorities have decided to impose a temporary ban on devotees in the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple as part of coronavirus prevention and control measures.

Devotees will not be allowed in the temple from March 21, according to the media release issued by the Devaswom administrator.

Though daily poojas and other rituals will be held as usual, weddings, rice feeding (annaprasnam), Krishnanattam, Udayasthamana pooja and chuttu vilakku have been suspended temporarily, informed the Devaswom authorities.

As per the state government’s instruction to restrict mass gatherings at places of worship, the Devaswom has earlier stopped the prasada oottu (distribution of meals to devotees).

Entry of visitors to the Devaswom’s Punnathur Anakotta (the elephant stable), has also been banned till March 31.

The recent temple festival was also limited to the rituals without participation of big number of devotees and no cultural programmes have been organised.