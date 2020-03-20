Nation Current Affairs 20 Mar 2020 Covid19: India doesn ...
Covid19: India doesn't have a military system like China to impose restrictions

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2020, 3:17 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 3:17 pm IST
India's effort to combat coronavirus cannot be compared with China, said minister of state for home affairs, G Kishan Reddy
New Delhi: India's effort to combat the coronavirus outbreak cannot be compared with China as the latter has a "military system" which can force people into social distancing, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

The Indian government has called for "Janata curfew" on March 22, requesting citizens to remain at home for a day in an effort to stop the spread of the deadly disease, the cure for which has not yet been developed.

 

"We are the second largest populated country in the world. We need to stop infection. The only medicine available right now is to take more precaution and maintain social distancing," Reddy told the media.

He said China has been successful in containing the disease to some extent because of its military system.

"If China says not to report, nothing is reported by the media. If it says don't attend office, no one does. If it says be at home, people out there follow the orders strictly," he said.

However the situation in India is different and therefore the government is appealing citizens to join its efforts to combat the spread of the disease, he added.

Reddy also urged all political parties to work together in this effort and not indulge in unnecessary criticism.

"We need to fight together to protect our people," he said, adding that India is taking best practices from other parts of the world to contain the spread of this disease.

