60 Indian students stranded in Philippines return home

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2020, 12:12 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 12:12 am IST
Most of the students are pursuing medical course in the Philippines
Mumbai: Some 60 Indian students stranded at the Singapore International Airport in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak arrived here on Thursday night, much to the relief of their family members.

The students, most of them from Maharashtra, arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in a Singapore Airlines flight.

 

Some 40 of these students are from Maharashtra, while the rest are from other states, said a relative of one of the pupils.

"Most of the students are pursuing medical course in the Philippines. They went to Singapore but had to spend one- and-a half-day there as no flight was available for them to return to India, he said.

The students are still in the plane. I spoke to some of them over the phone. We will come to know about their status once immigration checks and thermal screening are, he said.

Flight operations have been disrupted all over the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has hit more than 150 countries.

Tags: coronavirus in india, singapore airlines, indian students abroad
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


