Ola, Uber cheated us, protest cabbies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ola has addressed the cab drivers’ strike and said that the protest is only being conducted by a small group of drivers who have been blacklisted by taxi aggregators.

Though the strike has not had much of an impact in Hyderabad, it has had a greater impact in cities like Pune and Bengaluru. A spokesperson for Uber said, “We regret the disruption caused in certain parts of the city by a small group of individuals. We remain committed to serving the city and ensuring driver partners can access stable earning opportunities while giving riders a convenient option to get around.”

Meanwhile, the protesting drivers say that they have been cheated by Ola and Uber. Shaik Salauddin, the state president of the Telangana Four Wheeler Drivers’ Association, said, “Hoardings displayed by Ola and Uber promised us business of at least Rs 70,000 to Rs 90,000. But now, we don’t see any profits. Many drivers have taken loans to buy cars, and they are working for 17 hours a day to repay them. The cab aggregators also promised us health insurance, which we have not received.”

Panduranga Naik, the Joint Transport Commissioner of Hyderabad, said that the Central government was thinking of introducing guidelines for cab aggregators under the Motor Vehicle Act.