search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Nirav Modi indirectly challenging PMLA case through his firm: ED to Delhi HC

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 11:05 am IST
Firestar Diamond International Pvt Ltd, which is named as one of the accused, has sought an interim stay of ED proceedings in the matter.
Billionaire Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the PNB. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)
 Billionaire Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the PNB. (Photo: Facebook screengrab)

New Delhi: Nirav Modi, facing a probe in the Rs 11,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, is "indirectly" challenging the money laundering case lodged in connection with the scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Delhi High Court on Monday.

The submission that Nirav Modi was "indirectly" challenging the case through his company Firestar Diamonds, was made by the ED before a bench of Justices S Muralidhar and IS Mehta.

 

Additional Solicitor General Sandeep Sethi, representing the ED, said Nirav Modi, who has been absconding, was trying to abuse the process of law by moving the plea through his company.

Firestar Diamond International Private Ltd, which is named as one of the accused in the money laundering case, has sought an interim stay of the ED proceedings in the matter.

The ED, in its affidavit filed through central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, has contended that the application for interim orders was "not maintainable" as it was "premature" and "misconceived".

It has also said that "grave miscarriage of justice" will be caused to its probe, which is at a nascent stage, if the company's plea for stay of further proceedings is granted. "The entire purpose of the application is apparently to hinder the investigation," the ED said.

"Nirav Modi is the director of the petitioner company since incorporation and is signatory to the memorandum and articles of the petitioner. He has not joined investigation pursuant to summons issued by the ED or even by the CBI. His communication has expressed that he does not intend to join investigation. He is a fugitive and absconder. Such a person who is evading the law and has declined to submit to the jurisdiction of the agencies is disentitled to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution. On this ground alone, the petition deserves to be dismissed," the ED affidavit said.

The company's plea was misconceived and premature, the ED said, adding it was presently at the stage of search and seizure as well as retention of records and was not taking possession of attached or frozen properties as apprehended by Firestar.

The ED in its affidavit has also claimed that based on information received and its preliminary investigation, it has reasons to believe that the Firestar group, under the control and chairmanship of Modi, "had committed acts which constitute the offence of money laundering and/ or was in possession of such proceeds of crime".

Billionaire Nirav Modi, his uncle Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after the scam recently came to light following a complaint by the PNB that they had allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

The ED has registered the money laundering case against Nirav Modi, his firms and others on the basis of a CBI FIR.

Over Rs 11,384 crore worth of Letters of Understanding and Letters of Credit were issued by the bank in favour of jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi through SWIFT messages with only smaller sums being entered in the core banking solutions system, the agencies allege.

The CBI and the ED have registered FIRs to probe the case and intensified the crackdown on Nirav Modi and Choksi with the ED seizing jewellery and assets worth thousands of crores of rupees, the I-T department attaching various properties, and the CBI grilling several senior executives of his company.

"Quash the ED action of taking away the movable property and depositing the same with the PNB bank," the company has said in its plea and added that the agency be directed to supply copy of the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by it, pursuant to which the search and seizure was conducted by the ED in its premises.

It has also sought framing of guidelines for conducting search and seizure by the ED, including on the aspect of whether the victim can be permitted to be a part of the process in order to ensure fair and transparent functioning of the agency.

Tags: pnb fraud case, nirav modi, firestar diamonds, enforcement directorate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hasin Jahan: Mohammed Shami got close to Alishba in Dubai, must be beaten up on road

“All of you should have accompanied me to beat Shami. He should be beaten up on the road. How many girls’ life is he going to destroy?” said Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami’s wife Haisn Jahan visits West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s home

“I wanted to meet the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to tell her about my plight,” said the Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Google’s Android P will have Cryptography changes

Starting in Android P, Google plans to deprecate some functionality from the BC provider that's duplicated by the AndroidOpenSSL (also known as Conscrypt) provider. This will only affect applications that specify the BC provider explicitly when calling getInstance() methods.
 

You can now try the Android game before downloading it

You can just tap and try a game without having to download it first—whether you’re looking to storm a castle on Clash Royale or become a wordmaster with Words with Friends 2.
 

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane. (Representational Image/ AP)
 

Anushka Sharma, other stars, horrified by Jaipur elephant beating

Bangera’s tweet was shared by celebrities – Sunny Leone, Harshvardhan Rane, Pooja Bhatt, Kartik Murali and Atul Kasbekar. (Twitter Screengrab/ Sachin Bangera)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Impress upon opposition parties need to bring in no-trust vote: Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu reviewed happenings in parliament with party lawmakers and senior leaders and apprehended that the Centre might get the session adjourned sine die by creating a din through other parties. (Photo: File)

Class 9 student threatens to rape, throw acid on female classmate in UP

'A boy has been troubling me since many days. He slapped me too. After that he called my father and threatened him that he will throw acid on me,' the victim said. (Representational Image)

JNU sexual harassment case: Students protest against police ‘inaction’

JNU students took a protest march to the Vasant Kunj police station on Monday demanding professor Atul Johri's arrest. (Photo: PTI)

Statue vandalism continues: Periyar bust beheaded in Pudukkottai

The statue of Dravidian icon and social reformer EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, was beheaded by miscreants in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'Rail-roko' agitation: Students block train services in Mumbai, demand jobs

Students shouting slogans against railways held placard in their hands demanding one time settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham