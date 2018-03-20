search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Modi dials Xi Jinping, congratulates him on being re-elected as prez of China

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 7:02 pm IST
Modi and Xi are expected to meet this year on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
Modi said that Xi's re-election shows that he enjoys the support of the whole Chinese nation. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Modi said that Xi's re-election shows that he enjoys the support of the whole Chinese nation. (Photo: PTI/File)

Beijing/New Delhi: Xi Jinping and Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Tuesday during which the Indian Prime Minister congratulated the Chinese President on his re-election for another five-years.

The telephonic talk between Modi and Xi came a day after Modi congratulated Xi on Chinese social media.

 

Modi said that Xi's re-election shows that he enjoys the support of the whole Chinese nation, state-run Xinhua news agency said in a report.

"Dear President Xi Jinping, congratulations on getting re-elected as the President of the People's Republic of China," Modi had said in his message posted in his account on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.

"I look forward to working with you for further development of our bilateral relations," he had said.

Last week, Xi was unanimously elected by the 2970 deputies of rubber-stamp Parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).

Xi, 64, now enjoying a life-long tenure, has emerged as the most powerful leader after Mao Zedong as he headed the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC), the military and the Presidency.

India and China are currently making diplomatic efforts to improve the relations in the aftermath of the 73-day long standoff at Doklam in Sikkim section.

While Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale visited Beijing recently and held talks with top-level Chinese officials, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently said she planned to visit China next month.

Modi and Xi are expected to meet this year on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in June this year at the Chinese city of Qingdao.

Tags: xi jinping, narendra modi, india-china standoff, nirmala sitharaman, sco
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising number of people in US are getting high on bug spray

Authorities fear that even if this trend stops, another similar one will soon emerge (Photo: Pixabay)
 

How data-mining firms use Facebook ‘like’ patterns to manipulate voters

While people don’t exist in a Facebook-only vacuum, it is possible that bogus information users saw on the site could later be reinforced by the ‘rabbit hole’ of clicks and conspiracy sites on the broader internet. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
 

World Oral Health Day 2018: Tooth health may indicate diabetes risk

Dental exams may provide a way to identify someone at risk for developing diabetes. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Shriya Saran's husband woos her with Hindi speech as he turns desi at Udaipur wedding

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos of Shriya Saran's wedding.
 

Woman dies following acupuncture therapy that involves getting stung by bees

The woman’s death raises questions about the procedure (Photo: AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami-Hasin Jahan saga: Shami’s uncle makes this big statement about Jahan

"We told her (Hasin Jahan) we want to sort it out with her and her lawyer but she wanted properties to be purchased on her name immediately. She might have even got rid of Shami, you never know," said Mohammed Shami's uncle Khurshid Ahmed. (Photo: Facebook / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hopes shattered as kin get informed on TV about Indian hostages' death

External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj had told Parliament on Tuesday that all 39 Indians, abducted by the ISIS in Iraq nearly three years back, were killed and their bodies were recovered. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

JNU professor accused of sexual harassment arrested

On Monday, JNU students took out a protest march to the Vasant Kunj police station demanding the arrest of the professor. (Photo: PTI)

CBI moves Delhi HC against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi in 2G case

A special court had on December 21 last year acquitted A Raja, Kanimozhi and others in the cases registered by the CBI and the ED. (Photo: File/PTI)

Sex racket in Gurgaon mall's spa centre busted, 9 arrested

Efforts to arrest the spa centre owner are underway, police said. (Photo: Representational/File)

Faced with Delhi pollution, air purifiers bought for PM’s offices, 6 others: report

The federal government has spent 3.6 million rupees, or about USD 55,000, to buy air purifiers for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s offices and at least 6 other departments between 2014 and 2017, according to government data reviewed by Reuters. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham