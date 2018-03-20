search on deccanchronicle.com
JNU sexual harassment case: Students protest against police ‘inaction’

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2018, 10:29 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 10:29 am IST
A minor scuffle broke out when some students demanding professor Atul Johri's arrest tried to break the barricades put up by the police.
JNU students took a protest march to the Vasant Kunj police station on Monday demanding professor Atul Johri's arrest. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, who took a protest march to the Vasant Kunj police station on Monday demanding professor Atul Johri's arrest in an alleged sexual harassment case, accused the men in uniform of "inaction" in the matter.

"Four days after eight women students came forward with sexual harassment complaints against the professor, no action has been taken against him and just one FIR has been lodged," Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Simone Zoya Khan said.

 

The police said a probe was on in the case.

"A notice has been issued to the accused, asking him to join the investigation. The statements of the complainants have also been recorded," Joint Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Ajay Chaudhary said.

However, in a statement, the JNUSU said, "The Delhi Police has postponed the recording (of statement) of Atul Johri till tomorrow. This (recording) could have been done today itself. We believe that the postponement was done to give him more time. Since an FIR has been registered, he should be interrogated in custody and not given time to protect himself. By giving him more time, the Delhi Police is actively protecting him."

The JCP said some more students had approached the district police and levelled similar allegations against the professor.

"Action will be initiated as per law. The investigation is being closely monitored by the additional deputy commissioner of police (South-west)," he added.

The students raised slogans against the university officials and Delhi Police. A minor scuffle broke out when some of them tried to break the barricades put up by the police.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Vasant Kunj police on Monday, seeking a status report of the case and reasons for not arresting the accused.

Another notice was sent to JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar, seeking details of the complaints against the professor and the action-taken report thereon. Besides the students, JNU professors too have been demanding action against Johri.

Accusing the police of disregarding the procedures, 54 professors of the university on Monday demanded registration of separate FIRs on the basis of all eight sexual harassment complaints against Johri.

Tags: jnu protest, sexual harassment, delhi police, delhi commission for women, atul johri, jnu sexual harassment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




