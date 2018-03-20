search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Himachal: 19-yr-old trekker missing for 3 days ago, body found in deep trench

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2018, 8:58 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 8:58 am IST
Abhinav Kumar had left for a 12-km trek to Adi Himani Chamunda on March 16 with his 7 friends, the police said.
Rescue teams were pressed into service immediately but to trace Kumar, who could not be found on Sunday. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Rescue teams were pressed into service immediately but to trace Kumar, who could not be found on Sunday. (Representational Image | PTI)

Dharamshala: The body of a 19-year-old trekker, who had gone missing three days ago, was found on Monday in a deep trench at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, the police said.

Abhinav Kumar, a local, had left for a 12-km trek to Adi Himani Chamunda, a hill top temple situated at the height of around 13,000 feet in Dhauladhar ranges, on March 16 with his 7 friends, the police said. But he went missing midway and the matter was reported to the police on Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Patial said.

 

“It was a group of seven boys on the trek. The three who reached the hill top first thought that the missing boy was with the rest of the boys who were on their way, while they presumed he has reached the hill top,” Patial said.

He said rescue teams were pressed into service immediately but to trace Kumar, who could not be found on Sunday. On Monday morning the body was traced in a 100-metre deep trench, the SSP said.

Tags: dhauladhar ranges, 19-year-old trekker, trekker found dead
Location: India, Himachal Pradesh, Dharamshala




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mohammed Shami’s wife Haisn Jahan visits West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s home

“I wanted to meet the chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) to tell her about my plight,” said the Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Google’s Android P will have Cryptography changes

Starting in Android P, Google plans to deprecate some functionality from the BC provider that's duplicated by the AndroidOpenSSL (also known as Conscrypt) provider. This will only affect applications that specify the BC provider explicitly when calling getInstance() methods.
 

You can now try the Android game before downloading it

You can just tap and try a game without having to download it first—whether you’re looking to storm a castle on Clash Royale or become a wordmaster with Words with Friends 2.
 

Australian man claims he's found missing flight MH370 on Google Earth

In one of the two images that he is talking about, the outline of an aircraft can be seen just below the water's surface while the second picture shows what looks to be the front end of a plane. (Representational Image/ AP)
 

Tecno Camon iAir review: Good dose of multimedia on a budget

Geeks might be disappointed with the fact that it’s built around a MediaTek MT6753 quad-core chipset accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.
 

Anushka Sharma, other stars, horrified by Jaipur elephant beating

Bangera’s tweet was shared by celebrities – Sunny Leone, Harshvardhan Rane, Pooja Bhatt, Kartik Murali and Atul Kasbekar. (Twitter Screengrab/ Sachin Bangera)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

4-month-old girl branded with iron rod to cure cold, hospitalised in Rajasthan

The baby from Rama Kheda village in Bhilwara, was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara after her health deteriorated. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

VK Sasikala's husband Natarajan Maruthappa dies at 74 in Chennai

Natarajan underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Strap those helmets or be roadkill!

If people wear good quality helmets with proper strapping then the mortality can be reduced by 80%. If 100 people land at the trauma centre with severe injuries, 80 of them can be saved. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru’s shame: School dropout rate highest

The survey revealed that 7,807 children across the state in the age group of seven to 13 have dropped out of school this year.

Parking meters on Church Street soon?

The vehicle parking ban is still in place, but now senior officers from departments concerned are thinking of installing automated parking meters, which would keep a check on parking.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham