Class 9 student threatens to rape, throw acid on female classmate in UP

Meerut: A student of class 9 allegedly threatened to rape and throw acid on his classmate in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

According to the girl, the accused was troubling her since many days and no action was taken by the school administration against him.

"A boy has been troubling me since many days. He slapped me too. After that he called my father and threatened him that he will throw acid on me," the victim said.

Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Meerut, Rajesh Kumar, said, "A report has been filed in the matter. Search for the accused is underway."

A case has been registered in this regard and police have initiated the probe.