CBI has started preliminary probe in SSC paper leak case: Centre tells SC

PTI
Published Mar 20, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 1:16 pm IST
Job aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak.
A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre took note of the Centre's submission and disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that the CBI had registered a preliminary inquiry in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case and is investigating the matter.

A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre took note of the Centre's submission and disposed off a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the paper leak case.

 

The apex court on March 12 sought a response from the Centre on the plea without issuing the notice.

The petition, filed by advocate ML Sharma, had sought an investigation into the allegations of leak of questions of the Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II) Examination 2018 held from February 17 to 21.

Also Read: After week-long protests, Centre orders CBI probe into SSC exam paper leak

Job aspirants have been protesting since February 27, seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged paper leak. The examination is an online test and is held to fill clerical posts in government offices.

