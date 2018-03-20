search on deccanchronicle.com
CBI charges ex-Canara bank CMD of cheating, forgery

Two of the then executive directors of CB also held for cheating, forgery in the alleged loan default of over Rs 68 crore sanctioned in '13.
Canara Bank
 Canara Bank

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday charged the former chairman and managing director, R.K. Dubey, and then executive directors of the Canara Bank of cheating and forgery in the alleged loan default of over 68 crore sanctioned in 2013, officials said here.

In its chargesheet filed at special CBI court in Tis Hazari, the CBI has slapped charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the then CMD R.K. Dubey, then executive directors Ashok Kumar Gupta and V.S. Krishna Kumar, and two directors of the Occasion Silver Pvt Ltd Kapil Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta, besides the company.

 

“The CBI had registered a case on January 27, 2016 on the allegations that the company, dealing in wholesale and retail trading of silver jewellery and articles, diamond, gold jewellery, imitation jewellery, gift items, crockery items etc. had cheated Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 68.38 crore,”  spokesperson of the investigating agency, Abhishek Dayal told mediapersons here.

