70 lakh Telangana farmers to get Rs 4,000 per acre from government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 20, 2018, 2:26 am IST
Updated Mar 20, 2018, 2:26 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would launch the cheque distribution programme.
Hyderabad: More than 70 lakh farmers in Telangana would receive cheques for Rs 4,000 per acre each from the state government on April 19 as part of the first-of-its-kind initiative towards investment support scheme for Kharif in June. Cheques worth Rs 6,000 crore would be distributed on the occasion.

The next instalment of Rs 4,000 would be distributed for Rabi in October, taking the total financial assistance to Rs 8,000 per acre per year. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would launch the cheque distribution programme.

 

Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi held a meeting today with finance, revenue and agriculture department officials at the Secretariat to make arrangements for distribution.

Revenue special chief sec-retary Rajeshwar Tiwari, finance principal secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, agriculture principal secretary Parthasarathi, CCLA director Vakati Karuna and agriculture commissioner Jaga-nmohan were among those present at the meeting.

Mr Joshi asked the revenue department to hand over the list of land holdings survey number-wise held by each farmer to the agriculture department by March 28, start printing of cheques based on this date and keep them ready for distribution by April 15.

He also asked officials to sort the cheques mandal and village-wise and ensure they reached the respective villages well in advance to ensure smooth distribution. 

He also wanted District Collectors to verify land records randomly to detect whether the records were correct. Officials were also asked to set up a grievance redressal mechanism to enable farmers lodge complaints or grievances if any.

Mr Joshi wanted officials to be vigilant and ensure that there was no tampering with data.

