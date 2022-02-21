Nation Current Affairs 20 Feb 2022 Telangana pension sc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana pension scheme: No ‘asara’ for lakhs of eligible beneficiaries

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published Feb 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
The pension is given to people who are over 57 years of age, widows, disabled, toddy-tappers among others
Many are waiting for the largesse for more than three years now. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Many are waiting for the largesse for more than three years now. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Hyderabad: Poturi Venkatamma and Ginjupalli Krishnaiah from Khammam district, Rachapalli Pochamma from Karimnagar and Vadla Mallesham from Vikarabad district could not be more different from one another. But they, as do 3,15,258 others in Telangana, have one thing in common that binds them in misery-a seemingly interminable wait for getting Aasara pensions from the state government.

The pension is given to people who are over 57 years of age, widows, disabled, toddy-tappers, weavers, beedi workers, single women, and AIDS and filariasis patients.

 

Alas, many are waiting for the largesse for more than three years now. It is a sad commentary on the state-of-affairs that they have been reduced to begging to eke out a living, as in the case of 55-year-old Rachapalli Pochamma from Bijigiri Sharif village of  Jammikunta mandal in Karimnagar district.

“I had applied more than three years back for a widow pension. I reminded village panchayat officials on umpteen occasions but they never gave any categorical assurances,” Pochamma told Deccan Chronicle. Her plight is such that in order to survive she goes around begging for a morsel. Buying medicines that she requires regularly is almost a luxury for Pochamma, who lives alone.

 

For 68-year-old Vadla Mallesham from Vikarabad, the situation is even more traumatic. Suffering from a disability that rendered him mute, he needs someone to do the talking on his behalf every time he has to make a case for his application to be processed for getting disability pension.

When Deccan Chronicle reached out to find out about the status of his application, he depended on his son. It emerged that Mallesham was receiving disability pension till 2014 but that was stopped unceremoniously. And now, his application for a pension is among the lakhs awaiting approval from the government, his son pointed out.

 

Several Aasara pension applicants with whom DC spoke had similar tragic tales even as the benefits remain elusive. While the official figure of those waiting to receive Aasara pensions from the state stands at 3,15,262, obtained through an RTI request filed by Rythu Swarajya Vedika, this number does not include nearly 7,80,000 old-age pension applications that got added to the pending list after  the state government reduced the eligibility criteria to 57 years from 65 years.

“This section of applicants saw the biggest rise,” said Bannuru Kondal Reddy, who filed the RTI inquiry, adding “nearly eight lakh additional applicants are not being reflected in the official records.”

 

According to him, all nine categories of Aasara pension applicants are waiting for three and a half years for the succour. “They are eligible to receive dues for that period also. Unfortunately, there are no assurances about when the disbursements would commence,” he said.

Currently, a total of 36,42,999 beneficiaries receive Aasara pensions, including 10,86,782 old-age pensions, 13,93,503 widows and 4,68,684 disabled persons with beneficiaries from other categories making up the rest.

(Inputs from Puli Sharath Kumar in Karimnagar, Pillalamarri Srinivas in Adilabad, Ravindra Seshu in Khammam and Naveen Kumar in Vikarabad)

 

...
Tags: aasara pension, aasara pension scheme, aasara scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The mother and infant were shifted to Samalkot Government Hospital. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Baby born on Chennai-Jharkhand Express

Upon noticing the container and milk spilling over, locals rushed in large numbers with buckets, plastic bottles and cans to collect whatever quantity of milk they could. (DC Image)

Locals 'enjoy' free milk after container overturns

Producing some ancient inscriptions related to the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar told the media on Sunday that these were found at the TTD run Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

Tirupati to celebrate its 892nd birthday on Feb 24, says YSRC MLA

According to sources, the government has decided to act tough against rule violations as it is losing huge revenue from registration of unauthorised layouts. (Representational image/ DC File)

Andhra Pradesh acts tough against unauthorized layouts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

59 constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls on Sunday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with party leaders during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

Two Army men, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two soldiers, one terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. (ANI)

West Bengal minister and veteran TMC leader Sadhan Pande dies at 71

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande (Twitter/@PandeSadhan)

NIA raids 9 J&K locations as part of terror probe

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan as part of investigation and evidence collection. (Representational file photo:PTI)

PM Modi attacks Samajwadi Party, Congress for being 'sympathetic' to terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conference for the Golden Jubilee and 36th Statehood day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->