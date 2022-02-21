Sharad Pawar lauds KCR, seconds need for unity

Hyderabad: TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai. Rao sought Pawar's help in his attempts to forge an anti-BJP front of all like-minded parties for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

After the meeting, both the leaders spoke to media personnel at Pawar's residence. Pawar stressed on the need for all like-minded parties to join hands to resolve various issues like hunger, poverty, unemployment and the agrarian crisis facing the country.

Pawar praised the Telangana government's pro-farmer policies and schemes stating that Telangana had taken good steps for the welfare of farmers which were a model for the rest of the country. "Our focus is only on development, development and development. We will meet again,” Pawar said.

In response, Rao said he would never forget the support extended by Pawar to the Telangana statehood agitation. He said Pawar had supported the movement for the creation of a separate Telangana state since 1969.

"I was here to have a political discussion with Sharad Pawar and how to take the country forward after 75 years of Independence. We also discussed the need to bring the changes that are required but have not been done so far," said Rao.

Rao said Pawar’s political journey spanned from being the youngest Chief Minister to being the senior-most leader in the country. “His experience is valuable and it counts. Such meetings will continue,” he said, adding that all leaders would meet again to discuss national politics and finalise the future course of action.