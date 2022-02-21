Nation Politics 20 Feb 2022 Sharad Pawar lauds K ...
Nation, Politics

Sharad Pawar lauds KCR, seconds need for unity

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated Feb 21, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Pawar stressed on the need for all like-minded parties to join hands to resolve various issues
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with NCP leader Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter/@PawarSpeaks)
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with NCP leader Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter/@PawarSpeaks)

Hyderabad: TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Mumbai. Rao sought Pawar's help in his attempts to forge an anti-BJP front of all like-minded parties for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

After the meeting, both the leaders spoke to media personnel at Pawar's residence. Pawar stressed on the need for all like-minded parties to join hands to resolve various issues like hunger, poverty, unemployment and the agrarian crisis facing the country.

 

Pawar praised the Telangana government's pro-farmer policies and schemes stating that Telangana had taken good steps for the welfare of farmers which were a model for the rest of the country. "Our focus is only on development, development and development. We will meet again,” Pawar said.

In response, Rao said he would never forget the support extended by Pawar to the Telangana statehood agitation. He said Pawar had supported the movement for the creation of a separate Telangana state since 1969.

"I was here to have a political discussion with Sharad Pawar and how to take the country forward after 75 years of Independence. We also discussed the need to bring the changes that are required but have not been done so far," said Rao.

 

Rao said Pawar’s political journey spanned from being the youngest Chief Minister to being the senior-most leader in the country. “His experience is valuable and it counts. Such meetings will continue,” he said, adding that all leaders would meet again to discuss national politics and finalise the future course of action.

...
Tags: k chandrashekar rao, sharad pawar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The mother and infant were shifted to Samalkot Government Hospital. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Baby born on Chennai-Jharkhand Express

Upon noticing the container and milk spilling over, locals rushed in large numbers with buckets, plastic bottles and cans to collect whatever quantity of milk they could. (DC Image)

Locals 'enjoy' free milk after container overturns

Producing some ancient inscriptions related to the foundation stone-laying ceremony, Tirupati legislator Bhumana Karunakar told the media on Sunday that these were found at the TTD run Govindaraja Swamy Temple in Tirupati. (Representational Image/ Twitter)

Tirupati to celebrate its 892nd birthday on Feb 24, says YSRC MLA

According to sources, the government has decided to act tough against rule violations as it is losing huge revenue from registration of unauthorised layouts. (Representational image/ DC File)

Andhra Pradesh acts tough against unauthorized layouts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Punjab Assembly elections: 17.77 percent voting till 11 am

Citizens undergo thermal screening as they wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, Feb 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI)

Uddav Thackeray backs KCR’s anti-BJP front move

Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interact with media during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab all set to cast its vote today in 4-cornered contest

An employee on election duty casts her vote using Postal Ballot Paper, a day before Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KCR national foray to start in Mumbai today

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)

KCR’s Mumbai tour draws national attention

Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray flashes the victory sign, during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->