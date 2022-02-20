Nation Current Affairs 20 Feb 2022 Karnataka Cong conti ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka Cong continues stir inside Vidhana Soudha demanding minister's dismissal

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2022, 1:35 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2022, 1:35 pm IST
The Congress legislators have been camping in the Vidhana Soudha inside the Assembly Hall and have been sleeping there in the night
Congress MLCs stage a protest against the Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa over his controversial statement regarding the national flag, during Karnataka Legislative Council session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo)
 Congress MLCs stage a protest against the Karnataka Minister K.S. Eshwarappa over his controversial statement regarding the national flag, during Karnataka Legislative Council session at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: The Congress in Karnataka continued its agitation inside the Karnataka Assembly for the past three days demanding removal of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa for his alleged statement on the national flag.

The Congress legislators have been camping in the Vidhana Soudha inside the Assembly Hall and have been sleeping there in the night.

 

"The agitation is happening because of the adamant stand of the BJP. Who is asking for Eshwarappa's resignation? No one. We want his dismissal. Our appeal is also to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to dismiss him," KPCC chief D K Shivakumar said.

He was confident that the minister would be dismissed from office in the next two days.

Stating that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is under pressure from within the party, Shivakumar said if the CM has self-esteem then he would have thrown out "foul-mouthed" Eshwarappa from the government when the latter had said Medium and Large Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani would become the next chief minister.

 

However, the Chief Minister said on Saturday that the Congress has lost the morality to be the opposition party.

Reacting to a question about the protest and camping inside the Karnataka Assembly by Congress party members, Bommai said they had lost morality to be either the ruling party or even sit in the opposition.

"D K Shivakumar and other Congress legislators go home for a while to come back again. The agitation will continue either till the dismissal of Eshwarappa or till the end of the current assembly session," a source close to Shivakumar told PTI.

 

The source said the legislators have been sleeping at night inside the Assembly, perform yoga under the rising sun and jog and walk around the Vidhana Soudha in the morning.

The Congress in Karnataka has been demanding the resignation of the minister and that he be booked for sedition regarding his statement about the national flag.

The party's agitation led to chaos in the assembly and council proceedings for three days.

Eshwarappa had said on February 9 that 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag), may become the national flag some time in the future.

 

The senior party leader, however, had said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

"Hundreds of years ago, the chariots of Sri Ramachandra and Maruthi had saffron flags on them. Was the tricolour flag there in our country then? Now, it (tricolour) is fixed as our national flag, what respect it has to be given, should be given by every person who eats food in this country, there is no question about it," Eshwarappa had said.

Responding to a question by reporters, whether the saffron flag can be hoisted on the red fort, he had said: "Not today, some day in the future."

 

"Discussions are today taking place in the country on 'Hindu vichara' and 'Hindutva'. People used to laugh at one point when we said Ram Mandair will be constructed in Ayodhya, aren't we constructing it now?" he said.

"In the same way some time in the future, after 100 or 200 or 500 years Bhagwa dhwaj may become the national flag. I don't know," Eshwarappa added.

The 'overnight agitation' by the Congress came even as protests by the party legislators rocked the proceedings in both houses.

 

...
Tags: karnataka assembly, vidhan soudha
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande (Twitter/@PandeSadhan)

West Bengal minister and veteran TMC leader Sadhan Pande dies at 71

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (Twitter)

KCR leaves for Mumbai to meet Uddhav Thackeray, Pawar

A polling official conducts thermal screening of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's wife Durga Stalin, as she arrives with her husband to cast her vote during the local body elections, outside a polling booth, in Chennai (PTI/R Senthil Kumar)

Urban civic polls: TN registers 60.70 pc poll percentage, Chennai lowest of 43.59 pc

Revenue Minister R Ashoka interacting with the people at Kokkarne village during the Grama Vastavya programme. (Photo by arrangement)

Karnataka govt resumes 'Grama Vaastavya' programme as COVID situation eases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

59 constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls on Sunday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with party leaders during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

Two Army men, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two soldiers, one terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. (ANI)

West Bengal minister and veteran TMC leader Sadhan Pande dies at 71

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Sadhan Pande (Twitter/@PandeSadhan)

NIA raids 9 J&K locations as part of terror probe

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan as part of investigation and evidence collection. (Representational file photo:PTI)

PIL in SC seeks steps to regulate poll manifesto, make them legally enforceable

Supreme Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->