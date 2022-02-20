Nation Current Affairs 20 Feb 2022 Active COVID-19 case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Active COVID-19 cases in India decline

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2022, 10:20 am IST
A total of 19,968 cases have been reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 5,11,903 with 673 fresh fatalities
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, Saturday, February 19, 2022. (PTI)
  A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram, Saturday, February 19, 2022. (PTI)

New Delhi: Daily new COVID-19 cases in India fell below 20,000 after 51 days, taking the total virus tally to 4,28,22,473, while the active cases dipped to 2,24,187, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

A total of 19,968 cases have been reported in a day while the death toll climbed to 5,11,903 with 673 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The daily COVID-19 cases have remained below one lakh for 14 consecutive days.

India reported 16,764 corornavirus infections on December 30 last year.

The active cases comprise 0.52 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.28 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 29,552 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. I

 

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. 

...
Tags: india covid update, india covid third wave
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 20 February 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Citizens wait to cast their votes a polling station during Punjab Assembly elections, in Jalandhar, Sunday, February 20, 2022. Polling is underway for all 117 seats in Punjab. (PTI Photo)

Punjab: Polling begins for 117 Assembly seats

BJP MLA T. Raja Singh (DC)

Telangana SEC ordered to register FIR against BJP MLA Raja Singh

News

14 women inmates escape from rescue home

We met home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali (in picture) on Saturday evening and gave a representation and requested the minister to see to it that the court directions are followed, said an evangelist. — By arrangement

Hebron Church delegation meets home minister, seek resolution



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

59 constituencies to vote in third phase of UP polls on Sunday

BJP National President J.P. Nadda with party leaders during a public meeting for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)

Two Army men, terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian

Two soldiers, one terrorist killed in an encounter at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian. (ANI)

NIA raids 9 J&K locations as part of terror probe

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday raided nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan as part of investigation and evidence collection. (Representational file photo:PTI)

PIL in SC seeks steps to regulate poll manifesto, make them legally enforceable

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC orders UP government to refund penalties, fines over CAA stir

In a setback to the Uttar Pradesh government, the Supreme Court Friday told it that exercise of the powers by the state has to be within the four corners of law and not beyond it. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->