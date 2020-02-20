Uphaar Cinema: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petitions filed by the victims and kin of those who lost their lives in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices NV Ramana and Arun Mishra rejected the curative petition filed by the Association for Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT).

"We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out. Hence, the curative petition is dismissed," the bench said in its order.

Real estate tycoons Gopal Ansal was sentenced to a one-year jail term on February 9, 2018, while his elder brother Sushil Ansal was ordered to skip his prison term because of his old age and ill-health.

Up to 59 people died and more than 100 were injured in the subsequent stampede in Uphaar Cinema in south Delhi's Green Park area after a fire broke out during the screening of Hindi movie 'Border' on June 13, 1997.