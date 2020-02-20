Nation Current Affairs 20 Feb 2020 Projects in Madhya P ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Projects in Madhya Pradesh to be cleared in time bound manner

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 20, 2020, 12:40 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 12:40 am IST
The Bill would be tabled in the ensuing budget session of state Assembly.
Kamal Nath.
 Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: In first of its kind initiative, Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bring legislation seeking to make time bound clearance of industrial projects by state administration, mandatory.

The state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Kamal Nath gave its stamp of approval to the draft Bill seeking to clear the industrial projects proposed in the state within stipulated periods ranging from one day to 15 days.

 

“The proposed legislation, first of its kind law in the country, will help boost industrialisation in the state by cutting red-tapeism,” state law minister P.C. Sharma told reporters here after the cabinet meeting. The Bill would be tabled in the ensuing budget session of state Assembly.

According to the draft Bill, the provision of time bound clearance would be granted to greenfield projects in various industrial sectors including Information Technology (IT) and tourism, proposed in the state.

While 40 types of clearances from ten departments of the state government would be granted in one day, ten types of clearances would be given within seven days and five types of clearances would be accorded within 15 days.

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
