Projects in Madhya Pradesh to be cleared in time bound manner

Bhopal: In first of its kind initiative, Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to bring legislation seeking to make time bound clearance of industrial projects by state administration, mandatory.

The state cabinet which met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Kamal Nath gave its stamp of approval to the draft Bill seeking to clear the industrial projects proposed in the state within stipulated periods ranging from one day to 15 days.

“The proposed legislation, first of its kind law in the country, will help boost industrialisation in the state by cutting red-tapeism,” state law minister P.C. Sharma told reporters here after the cabinet meeting. The Bill would be tabled in the ensuing budget session of state Assembly.

According to the draft Bill, the provision of time bound clearance would be granted to greenfield projects in various industrial sectors including Information Technology (IT) and tourism, proposed in the state.

While 40 types of clearances from ten departments of the state government would be granted in one day, ten types of clearances would be given within seven days and five types of clearances would be accorded within 15 days.