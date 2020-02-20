Nation Current Affairs 20 Feb 2020 PAN card, land paper ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PAN card, land papers aren’t proof of citizenship: Gauhati High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Feb 20, 2020, 12:17 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 12:17 am IST
Assam woman fails to win case with 15 documents.
The bench of Justice Manojit Bhuyan and Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia dismissed the petition of Jabeda Begum claiming that she “failed to prove her linkage with her projected parents and her projected brother”.
 The bench of Justice Manojit Bhuyan and Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia dismissed the petition of Jabeda Begum claiming that she “failed to prove her linkage with her projected parents and her projected brother”.

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Wednesday rejected a petition filed by a 50-year-old woman, seeking restoration of her citizenship on the basis of 15 documents, including her PAN Card and voter lists having the names of her parents, produced by her.

The bench of Justice Manojit Bhuyan and Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia dismissed the petition of Jabeda Begum claiming that she “failed to prove her linkage with her projected parents and her projected brother”.

 

The 15 documents, which the petitioner submitted to the foreign tribunal, include PAN card and ration card, two bank passbooks, the NRC details of her father Jabed Ali, voter lists where the names of her grandparents, parents and her along with her husband were published and several land revenue receipts.

To prove citizenship and for the inclusion in the the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, applicants are supposed to submit any one of the 14 documents issued before March 1971.

Though Jabeda Begum had submitted some documents of her father dating back to 1966, the foreigners tribunal in 2018 declared the woman to be a foreigner as she failed to prove her linkage with her father. The court too concurred with the tribunal’s ruling on Wednesday.

In the absence of a birth certificate, the woman had submitted a certificate from her village headman that named her parents and place of birth. It was not accepted by the tribunal as well as the High Court.

Woman’s family fails to get listed in NRC
The family had also failed to get their name in the National Register of Citizens which was published in 2019. They could not vote also as both husband and wife were marked “doubtful voters” in the voters list.

The Doubtful Voters (D-voters) are a special category in Assam whose citizenship credentials were questioned during the identification and deportation of foreigners earlier. The D-voters were asked to prove their citizenship before the foreigners tribunal.

Jabeda Begum, disappointed with the Gauhati High Court, said, “I spent whatever money I had. Now I am left with no more resources to continue my legal battle.”

She is the only earning member of her family and her husband Rejak Ali has been ailing for long. The couple had three daughters, one of whom died in an accident and another one went missing. The youngest, Asmina, is a student of Class 5.

The biggest concern of the family now is their daughter. If Jabeda Begum fails to prove her citizenship, she will be sent to a detention centre where process of her deportation will start.

After a five-year long exercise supervised by the Supreme Court to identify foreigners in Assam, the updated NRC of Assam excluded the names of 19 lakh applicants when it was published in August 2019.

...
Tags: gauhati high court, pan card, nrc
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

The slain have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani alias Umar Mukhtar, Raja Umar Maqbool and Sadat Ahmad Thokar — all local Kashmiris.

Three militants killed in firing in Kashmir Valley

With some 3,700 passengers and crew, the ship has been in quarantine at Yokohama port since February 3.

Odia techie: Only non-veg served on ship

J&K police have launched a crackdown against Kashmiris who are accessing the internet in this manner, but they have found several dozens of instances wherein Kashmiri couples in romantic relationships are increasingly downloading VPN just to rekindle their romance.

No internet in Jammu and Kashmir costs ‘lovers’ dearly

Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee blames centre for Tapas Pal’s death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Shaheen Bagh in Chennai: Anti-CAA protesters take to streets near Chepauk

Image courtesy: TwitterProtestors gather during a massive anti-CAA rally organised by various Muslim outfits and political parties, leading to a traffic jam, in Chennai. PTI photo

'Article 370 was Kashmir's emotional connect with the rest of India'

People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti speaks during a press interaction at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) in New Delhi. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Robots aid farm-fresh veggies at home

A picture of the robotic farming device installed in the garden.

Why not death? Telangana High Court to Samatha convicts

Telangana High Court

Numaish records 20 lakh visitors

Massive crowd seen on the last day of Numaish at Nampally on Tuesday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham