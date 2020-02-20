Odia techie: Only non-veg served on ship

With some 3,700 passengers and crew, the ship has been in quarantine at Yokohama port since February 3.

BHUBANESWAR: A young Odia engineer stranded on ‘Diamond Princess’ at Yokohama port in Japan for the last 17 days amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, has requested the government to help him return home.

The engineer, Shivasis Nayak, hails from Berhampur in Odisha and was working on the ship. With some 3,700 passengers and crew, the ship has been in quarantine at Yokohama port since February 3.

Till now, 174 people onboard the ship, including three Indians have been tested positive with the deadly COVID-19.

However, Nayak has reportedly tested negative for the deadly virus.

He alleged that the people onboard the Diamond Princess ship were not allowed to go out.

Nayak informed that he along with six other crew members are staying in one cabin due to shortage of space in the ship.

Nayak also alleged that they were being only served non-vegetarian food and therefore, they are not getting sufficient food.

He further stated that although the Indian Embassy in Japan has contacted them, he raised concerns on his rescue from the cruise ship.

The family members of Nayak have also requested the state as well as Central government to help their son return.

“It’s been more than 15 days, he is stranded on the ship and I want my son to return. He is not getting sufficient food and relying on fruits and noodles. He is not being allowed to come out of the ship,” alleged Nayak’s father.

“Though Embassy concerned told us he along with other Indians will be airlifted, but no such steps have been taken in this regard so far. The US government has rescued around 1,200 of its citizens from the ship. But the Indian government is yet to take steps to bring back my son. We are in immense pain and request the governments to rescue my son,” appealed Nayak’s father.