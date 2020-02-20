Nritya Gopal Das named president of Ram Mandir Trust

Ram Janambhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (R) and Yugpurush Paramanandji Maharaj at the meeting of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Thanking Narendra Modi led-NDA government for setting up the Shri Ramjanambhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust as stipulated by the Supreme Court, the Trust in its first meeting on Wednesday appointed Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as its president, VHP functionary Champat Rai as its general secretary and Prime Minister’s former principal secretary Nripendra Misra as the head of the temple construction committee.

Though no date for beginning of the construction of the temple was announced, Nritya Gopal Das and Rai said it would commence soon.

The Trust also paid tributes to all those Rambhakts, who had struggled or got “martyred” during the Ram Mandir, which had been on “since 1528.”

The meeting held at the residence of senior lawyer K. Parasaran, also appointed Swami Govind Dev Giri of Pune as the treasurer of the trust. The trust also decided to open an office in Ayodhya.

Appreciating the positive steps taken by the Prime Minister and the Central government, the Trust also thanked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government for the “social harmony” that prevailed during the hearing of the case in the apex court.

The main model of the temple, it was learnt, will remain the same as designed by the VHP three decades back.

Other than paying tributes to the saints and seers, who kept the “struggle” on, the trust, in its resolution, made a special mention of late VHP stalwarts — Ashok Singhal and Giriraj Kishore, who played a key role in the Ramjanambhoomi movement.

The Trust also hailed the efforts of “all those former prime ministers who had an important role in the struggle.”

“After 1947, the Ramjanambhoomi Mukti Campaign was the second biggest national campaign after the JP Movement. We pay tributes to all those who participated in it. It was their efforts and struggle, which culminated in clearing the path for a grand temple of Lord Ram,” reads the resolution.