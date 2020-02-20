Nation Current Affairs 20 Feb 2020 Nritya Gopal Das nam ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nritya Gopal Das named president of Ram Mandir Trust

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Feb 20, 2020, 12:38 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 12:38 am IST
The main model of the temple, it was learnt, will remain the same as designed by the VHP three decades back.
Ram Janambhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (R) and Yugpurush Paramanandji Maharaj at the meeting of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in New Delhi. (PTI)
 Ram Janambhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (R) and Yugpurush Paramanandji Maharaj at the meeting of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, in New Delhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Thanking Narendra Modi led-NDA government for setting up the Shri Ramjanambhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust as stipulated by the Supreme Court, the Trust in its first meeting on Wednesday appointed Mahant Nritya Gopal Das as its president, VHP functionary Champat Rai as its general secretary and Prime Minister’s former principal secretary Nripendra Misra as the head of the temple construction committee.

Though no date for beginning of the construction of the temple was announced, Nritya Gopal Das and Rai said it would commence soon.

 

The Trust also paid tributes to all those Rambhakts, who had struggled or got “martyred” during the Ram Mandir, which had been on “since 1528.”

The meeting held at the residence of senior lawyer K. Parasaran,  also appointed Swami Govind Dev Giri of Pune as the treasurer of the trust.  The trust also decided to open an office in Ayodhya.  

Appreciating the positive steps taken by the Prime Minister and the Central government, the Trust also thanked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government for the “social harmony” that prevailed during the hearing of the case in the apex court.

The main model of the temple, it was learnt, will remain the same as designed by the VHP three decades back.

Other than paying tributes to the saints and seers, who kept the “struggle” on, the trust, in its resolution, made a special mention of late VHP stalwarts — Ashok Singhal and Giriraj Kishore, who played a key role in the Ramjanambhoomi movement.

The Trust also hailed the efforts of “all those former prime ministers who had an important role in the struggle.”

“After 1947, the Ramjanambhoomi Mukti Campaign was the second biggest national campaign after the JP Movement. We pay tributes to all those who participated in it. It was their efforts and struggle, which culminated in clearing the path for a grand temple of Lord Ram,” reads the resolution.  

...
Tags: nritya gopal das, ram mandir trust
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The slain have been identified as Jahangir Ahmad Wani alias Umar Mukhtar, Raja Umar Maqbool and Sadat Ahmad Thokar — all local Kashmiris.

Three militants killed in firing in Kashmir Valley

With some 3,700 passengers and crew, the ship has been in quarantine at Yokohama port since February 3.

Odia techie: Only non-veg served on ship

J&K police have launched a crackdown against Kashmiris who are accessing the internet in this manner, but they have found several dozens of instances wherein Kashmiri couples in romantic relationships are increasingly downloading VPN just to rekindle their romance.

No internet in Jammu and Kashmir costs ‘lovers’ dearly

Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee blames centre for Tapas Pal’s death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Worried farmers oppose trade deal

The AIKSCC leaders told reporters that small and marginal farmers in the state and rest of the country “will face higher losses and go into debt if this trade agreement is signed.”

Shaheen Bagh in Chennai: Anti-CAA protesters take to streets near Chepauk

Image courtesy: TwitterProtestors gather during a massive anti-CAA rally organised by various Muslim outfits and political parties, leading to a traffic jam, in Chennai. PTI photo

'Article 370 was Kashmir's emotional connect with the rest of India'

People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti speaks during a press interaction at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) in New Delhi. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Robots aid farm-fresh veggies at home

A picture of the robotic farming device installed in the garden.

Why not death? Telangana High Court to Samatha convicts

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham