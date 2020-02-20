Now, shop in Kerala capital for 24x7

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram will soon have shops and business establishments operating 24X7.

The Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday took the decision to have safe streets in capital with shops functioning through the night. The locations for 24X7 operations of shops and business establishments within the city corporation limits, will be decided shortly.

A high-level committee with representatives from police, tourism department, local bodies, corporation and labour department will be constituted to chalk out a detailed plan of action for implementing the project. A system to ensure safety and security of customers will also be put in place. The government has decided to extend the 24X7 shopping plan to other major cities in Kerala by April.