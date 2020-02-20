Nation Current Affairs 20 Feb 2020 No internet in Jammu ...
Nation, Current Affairs

No internet in Jammu and Kashmir costs ‘lovers’ dearly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Feb 20, 2020, 12:48 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 12:48 am IST
FIRs against 200 for accessing social media through VPN.
J&K police have launched a crackdown against Kashmiris who are accessing the internet in this manner, but they have found several dozens of instances wherein Kashmiri couples in romantic relationships are increasingly downloading VPN just to rekindle their romance.
 J&K police have launched a crackdown against Kashmiris who are accessing the internet in this manner, but they have found several dozens of instances wherein Kashmiri couples in romantic relationships are increasingly downloading VPN just to rekindle their romance.

Hyderabad: Desperate times call for desperate measures as “love birds” in the Kashmir valley will surely agree. For much-in-love young Kashmiri couples, who may have nothing to do with the endless cycle of violence and terror attacks in the valley over the last decade, romance has always blossomed over instant messaging apps as meeting out in the open is something not many in the valley are still comfortable with.

All that romancing over the apps came to a grinding halt on August 5, 2019 — day the Centre abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and shut down the internet. Romantic relationships were badly hit in a place ranked as the second most romantic destination in the world.

 

However, a way was found round the internet shut down — VPN of Virtual Private Network. This is illegal as it is allegedly often used to propagate secessionist ideology and glorify terror acts and terrorists.

J&K police have launched a crackdown against Kashmiris who are accessing the internet in this manner, but they have found several dozens of instances wherein Kashmiri couples in romantic relationships are increasingly downloading VPN just to rekindle their romance.

So far, FIRs have been lodged against 200 Kashmiris for accessing social media through VPN. Highly placed sources in J&K police told Deccan Chronicle over the telephone that over the last fortnight, they have come across more than three dozen instances of young Kashmiri boys downloading VPN just to speak to their partners, most of whom complained of depression as they have lost touch with their lovers since August 5.

Policemen have been randomly checking mobile phones of youngsters across different localities in the valley to see whether they had VPN on their handsets, and many were caught chatting with their girlfriends and sharing photos.

“There have been several instances wherein youngsters were caught with VPN on their handsets. They pleaded with us so spare them saying they downloaded VPN only to talk to their partners,” a police official disclosed.

...
Tags: kashmir valley, love birds
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The two lingas on single pedestal at Kaleshwara Mukteswara Swamy temple. (Photo: DC)

Warangal: Temple set for Shivaratri fest

When the promised jobs were not forthcoming, three of those cheated — Ramanjaneyulu, Vinay Kumar and Harish, who paid Rs 1.5 lakh, Rs 2.25 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively, complained to the police. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: 2 frauds held for promising jobs in MNCs

Identifying the accused as Mohan Devrao Chavan, who is working as home guard in Maharashtra Police Department, police said he was passionate about rugby and towards the same wished to groom a team.

Hyderabad: Rugby patron arrested for chain-snatching

According to the website, ‘Uber Commute allows you to turn your own car into an Uber ride for fellow Hyderabadis, without needing a commercial driving licence or a yellow number plate.’

‘Uber Commute’ illegal: Taxi drivers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
 

JVC HA-FX9BT earphones review: Affordable, but surprisingly good!

The JVC HA-FX9BT features a short cable with the inline microphone located near the right earbud.
 

Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy S20 series has begun; prices starting at Rs 66,999

Galaxy S20 series comes with several world first camera innovations allowing stunning image and video quality.
 

Everything you need to know about Rein Games; a platform helping you earn real cash

Rein Games business model aims at creating original concept-based real money games that are to be played for a stake in return of a platform fee. 
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Worried farmers oppose trade deal

The AIKSCC leaders told reporters that small and marginal farmers in the state and rest of the country “will face higher losses and go into debt if this trade agreement is signed.”

Shaheen Bagh in Chennai: Anti-CAA protesters take to streets near Chepauk

Image courtesy: TwitterProtestors gather during a massive anti-CAA rally organised by various Muslim outfits and political parties, leading to a traffic jam, in Chennai. PTI photo

'Article 370 was Kashmir's emotional connect with the rest of India'

People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti speaks during a press interaction at the Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC) in New Delhi. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Robots aid farm-fresh veggies at home

A picture of the robotic farming device installed in the garden.

Why not death? Telangana High Court to Samatha convicts

Telangana High Court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham