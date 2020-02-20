Nation Current Affairs 20 Feb 2020 Mamata Banerjee blam ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mamata Banerjee blames centre for Tapas Pal’s death

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Feb 20, 2020, 12:46 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2020, 12:46 am IST
On Wednesday morning Pal’s body was brought from his residence to Rabindra Sadan before funeral with gun salute at Keoratala Crematorium.
Mamata Banerjee.
Kolkata: A day after actor-turned-politician Tapas Pal’s death due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Centre and its agencies of taking his life through “politics of vendetta” and “pressure tactics.”

She alleged that Pal, as a second-time Trinamul Congress MP, became “devastated” and “traumatised” after his arrest by the Central Bureau Investigation in Rose Valley chit fund scam and his long stay in the custody.

 

On Wednesday morning Pal’s body was brought from his residence to Rabindra Sadan before funeral with gun salute at Keoratala Crematorium. Paying her last respects to him, Banerjee claimed, “Will it be appropriate if artists die before time after landing in trouble for working in a production house or a TV company as brand ambassadors? This reflects politics of vendetta. No one is spared from the Centre’s dangerous conspiracy of revenge. This is the third such death which is terrible and also untimely.”

She elaborated, “First was Sultan Ahmed (Trinamul MP accused in Narada sting operation) who fell to death in the bathroom after getting a letter and a phone call. Then Arjuna awardee footballer Prasun Banerjee’s wife died failing to cope with the pressure. If anyone violates the law, the law can take its own course.

But long humiliation is killing people. Tapas turned mentally devastated and traumatised by the central agencies’ torture.”

Tags: tapas pal, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


